What Sell-Off? Amazon (AMZN) Stock Is Nearing Its All-Time High

While brick-and-mortar businesses are taking an enormous hit from the coronavirus, Amazon is thriving, with its stock persistently moving closer to a new all-time high

Cover image via www.cnn.gr

The Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is inching closer to hit a new all-time high, currently sitting $2,128.

Its three percent gain, which came in the middle of another Wall Street sell-off, makes it one of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500.

Amazon had it easy

As of now, AMZN is up more than 30 percent after it plunged to its yearly low of $1,627 on March 16.

Amazon, the third-biggest American company by market capitalization, was actually able to offer 100,000 more jobs when plenty of businesses had to fire or furlough their employees.

Its hiring spree was prompted by skyrocketing demand for essential items. Amazon is responsible for 39 percent of the U.S. e-commerce market.

Most physical shops (including bars and restaurants) have shut their doors due to strict gathering limits.

Other COVID-19 winners

Walmart was yet another winner during the COVID-19 crisis. The company was able to benefit from its panic-stricken customers stockpiling household staples in the middle of the deadly pandemic. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reached a new all-time high on Apr. 6.

The shares of streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) also proved to be resilient during the coronavirus-induced market crash. The stock is currently up nearly four percent, leading the pack together with Amazon.