VC Spectra (SPCT) Pre-Sale Gains Traction in July, 2023 while Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Surging Again

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin (BTC) resumes its rise while the Dogecoin (DOGE) community is waiting for upgrades. Meanwhile, VC Spectra (SPCT) offers excellent real-world utility for newbies and pros.

Bitcoin (BTC) aims for $34,000

Bitcoin (BTC) proves its supremacy in the crypto market by remaining the most expensive cryptocurrency. Bitcoin (BTC) is presently selling for $30,463, marking an 11.96% surge from Bitcoin’s (BTC) price on June 1.

Experts believe that Bitcoin’s (BTC) fixed supply and the upcoming halving event in April 2024 will further increase Bitcoin’s (BTC) price. On top of that, Bitcoin (BTC) could soon surpass the $34,000 level due to several Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETF filings by prominent financial institutions.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) increased demand in the overall community is another factor that will affect its future price performance.

Dogecoin (DOGE) struggles with pressure

Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently selling for $0.06580, increasing by 3.76% in the last 24 hours.

However, Dogecoin (DOGE) and other meme-coins have been highly volatile since the beginning of June, when their performance was negatively affected by the SEC’s lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance.

VC Spectra (SPCT) Brings Security and Lasting Gains

VC Spectra (SPCT) has already sold 60.27% of its current 125,000,000 SPCT supply. VC Spectra’s (SPCT) huge success during the 1st stage of its public presale proves this hidden gem’s potential to surpass Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bitcoin (BTC) as the next crypto leader.

VC Spectra (SPCT) is a community-based decentralized hedge fund that offers the best investment possibilities in current blockchain projects and technology startups. VC Spectra (SPCT) users can explore a wide range of tokens and niche markets and receive optimal gains at minimal risks.

The platform’s cutting-edge AI trading systems select the best market options with an unrivaled level of precision. Hence, VC Spectra (SPCT) investors are able to identify recurring trends and make informed investment decisions.

Holders receive substantial rewards in the form of quarterly dividends and buybacks from the profits. Furthermore, VC Spectra (SPCT) deflationary token brings unique access to pre-ICO discounts and voting rights for future investments.

VC Spectra (SPCT) current price of $0.008 will increase to $0.011 as the token enters the 2nd Stage of its public presale.

