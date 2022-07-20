U.Today News Now Available on CoinCodex Price Tracker

U.Today news, interviews and analytical articles are now available on CoinCodex cryptocurrency data tracking platform on Android and iOS devices. Users can now track the most important events in the digital assets industry and track the performance of assets they follow.

After downloading and installing CoinCodex apps, users will be able to follow the latest news provided by U.Today in the app's news feed, also accessible via the web client. CoinCodex is one of the biggest crypto tracking applications on the market as it has listed information about thousands of digital assets and hundreds of cryptocurrency exchanges.

The mobile application and web version mostly share the same functions, including the cryptocurrency tracking that features over 15,000 coins and tokens. The data available to users includes live prices, charting, token sale info and more.

If you are an active cryptocurrency trader, you can use the CoinCodex's intuitive charts that combine the most popular, complex and useful technical indicators. The app also contains algorithmically generated price predictions for any digital asset available. The generation is based on data provided by various technical indicators, which is why doing your own research is necessary.

For those who are actively investing and researching blockchain-powered products and services, including DeFi, exchanges, wallets and more, CoinCodex offers reviews and guides with exclusive analysis of each project or offering.

By adding U.Today as a trusted news source on its platform, CoinCodex continues its goal of building an all-in-one cryptocurrency tracking application, which allows users to follow the rapidly developing cryptocurrency industry toe-to-toe and to conduct proper research prior to making important investment decisions.