U.S. Nearing 20 Percent Unemployment Due to COVID-19: Bitcoin Advocate Anthony Pompliano

Bitcoin evangelist Anthony Pompliano claims that Americans don’t care about the coronavirus as the unemployment level moves closer to 20 percent

According to Anthony Pompliano of Morgan Creek Capital, the U.S. unemployment rate is about to reach 20 percent, which underscores the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bitcoin advocate says that people don't care about the novel coronavirus when they can't put food on their tables.





Is this the Greatest Depression?

As of Apr. 23, the U.S. has already confirmed 855,000 cases, with New York being the worst-affected state by far.



Last week, 4.4 mln more workers filed for benefits, meaning that 26.5 mln of them have already lost their jobs due to the pandemic in a little over a month.

If these awful numbers persist, the COVID-19 crisis could prove to be worse than the Great Depression in the 1930s when unemployment peaked at 25 percent.





Getting back to work

As reported by U.Today, venture capitalist and Bitcoin mogul Tim Draper tweeted that Americans had to go back to work. This controversial statement apparently didn’t sit well with Bloomberg, which is why it wasn’t included in their coronavirus-related article.



Billionaire Leon Cooperman recently made an appearance on CNBC where he opined that the U.S. needed to end total isolation. However, he doesn’t expect any large-scale events to take place until there is a vaccine:

“If you think of a sporting event or a concert, I can't imagine they'll come back until we have a vaccination.”