Updated: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Blasts Past $8,500 While Bitcoin SV (BSV), Dash (DASH), and Zcash (ZEC) Skyrocket More Than 20 Percent

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Bitcoin (BTC) has finally managed to break above the pivotal $8,500 level, and the bulls are now eyeing new yearly highs

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has finally surged above the $8,500 level. Although BTC managed to gain more than five percent, its impressive gains were dwarfed by its controversial fork, Bitcoin SV (BSV), that once again skyrocketed by more than 25 percent. 

Bitcoin gets a nice price boost 

The latest price spike came after the highly-anticipated launch of CME Group’s Bitcoin (BTC) options that went live on Jan. 13. According to London-based crypto analytics startup Skew, CME Group traded 55 contracts on its first day (their notional value is about $2.3 mln).

Cryptocurrency trader Josh Rager, who was cautiously optimistic about Bitcoin’s latest rally, is now turning into a raging bull, claiming that BTC could soon test $8,750 and $9,050. The $7,900 mark is expected to continue acting as strong support even if things go south. 

Bitcoin Price
image by @Josh_Rager

Notably, Bitcoin’s price action is now happening above the Ichimoku Cloud on the daily chart, which is considered to be a strong bullish signal. 

Bitcoin Price
image by @Sawcruhteez 

Bitcoin SV remains an outlier  

However, as mentioned above, Bitcoin’s major upside move is not the biggest story among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. The price of Bitcoin SV is currently sitting at $200.85 after skyrocketing by more than 25 percent, CoinStats data shows. It is worth mentioning that this is the highest level for Craig Wright’s beloved coin since June 2019. 

As reported by U.Today, BSV witnessed a similar moonshot just three days ago when its price increased by more than 30 percent.

Altcoins go through the roof 

Bitcoin SV is not the only fork that is shining right now. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is up by 7.62, surpassing the $280 mark. However, if the damning rumor about Bitmain turns out to be true, BCH could take a huge hit.    

Litecoin (LTC) and EOS are also up by 7.65 percent and 6.37 percent respectively.   

Bitcoin Price
image by coinstats.app  

Speaking of other top-performing cryptocurrencies, it's worth mentioning Dash (DASH) and ZCash (Zcash). Both of these coins have spiked by more than 20 percent, which allowed them to end up among the best-performing assets on the market. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Original article based on tweet

$66,4 Mln Worth of Bitcoin Sent from Anonymous Wallets to Binance – Will BTC Price Dump?

📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Over $66,4 mln worth of Bitcoin has been transferred between Binance and anonymous wallets, some in the community now expect the BTC price to slump

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Over the last 12 hours, Whale Alert, the Twitter bot account that tracks large crypto transactions, reported several BTC transfers between the Binance exchange and several wallets with unregistered owners.

In total, approximately 7,812 BTC was transferred – that’s around $63,560,000.

BTC sent
Image via Twitter

In the comment thread, some users fear that another Bitcoin price dump is about to happen.

Binance and ‘unknown wallets’

Whale Alert has detected $66,453,000 worth of Bitcoin sent between the crypto giant Binance and several unknown wallets over the last 12 hours.

Around 3,312 BTC ($28,177,000) was transferred to Binance. 4,500 BTC ($38,276,000) got sent from Binance to a wallet with an anonymous owner.

Curiously, in three of these transactions the unknown wallets have the same address:

15HnxQHZ9yPoZffrrhwYQTradFgPkWVDU7

BTC address
Image via blockchain.com

That's one transaction to Binance (2,213 BTC) and two transfers from Binance (982 BTC + 984 BTC).

Whale Alert
Image via Twitter

Community’s take

The crypto community’s reaction was typical of similar cases that have happened many times previously – when large amounts of crypto are moved to a crypto exchange, especially, a large one, like Binance, retail investors start thinking that a price dump is approaching.

The most typical cases are when large amounts of XRP are unlocked and moved from Ripple’s escrow wallet and then sent on.

More BTC sent – Coinbase, OKEx

This time, however, along with transactions to and from Binance, large amounts of Bitcoin were also moved to other exchanges – OKEx and Coinbase.

Here, there were three transfers – one took place between the two exchanges (838 BTC), while 1,000 BTC was sent from Coinbase to an unknown wallet and 1,000 BTC was transferred from OKEx to an anonymous wallet as well.

One of the users in the comment thread noticed that despite quite frequent transactions when large amounts of BTC have been sent to other exchanges (aside from Binance), the Bitcoin price was not impacted.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading in the $8,500 area after surging over the past several hours.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

