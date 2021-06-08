Uniswap (UNI) Tokens Now Available on AAX Exchange (AAB) with 50% Discount

Tue, 06/08/2021 - 15:50
Vladislav Sopov
UNI tokens, core native assets of flagship Ethereum-based DEX Uniswap, can be obtained with up to 50 discount, here's how
Uniswap (UNI) Tokens Now Available on AAX Exchange (AAB) with 50% Discount
AAX Exchange is the first digital assets platform powered by LSEG technology for unmatched security. Now AAX introduces a promo campaign with Uniswap's UNI tokens.

Save up to 50 percent on Uniswap (UNI) purchase

According to the official announcement by the AAX team, its users can buy UNI, a native token of Uniswap v2 (UNI) decentralized crypto exchange with up to a 50 percent discount.

In total, 3,000 quotes are opened for this promotion. Users of AAX can take part in the campaign on a "first-come-first-served" basis as only 1,000 participants can claim the discount every 24 hours.

Discounts are granted in the form of rebates. The volume of the rebate is based on users' net purchase of UNI on the spot module of the AAX exchange. All rebates are settled in Uniswap (UNI).

To join the promo campaign, an AAX user should pass the first phase of "know-your-customer" checks (KYC Tier 1 in the AAX user management system).

Exclusive promo tiers for loyal clients

Users that belong to VIP1-VIP3 tiers are eligible for maximum discounts (50 percent or 200 USDT in rebates). To receive a 40 percent rebate, a client needs to obtain at least 1,000 AAB (native AAX utility token) and hold them during the entire campaign.

AAB purchases should be confirmed from the same account on AAX spot or AAX P2P. Internal AAB transfers do not count to prevent the campaign from spam registrations.

New users (with accounts registered on or after May 27, 2021) are eligible for 30 percent discounts while all other users can buy UNI with a 10 percent rebate.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

