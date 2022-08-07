Uniglo.io (GLO) Pre-Sale Goes Live to Attract MATIC, YFI Fans

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Uniglo (GLO) has been making headlines for its unique take on the DeFi space. Here's a look at why Uniglo (GLO) is leading the pack in terms of top trending crypto lists.

Uniglo's (GLO) pre-sale attracts new investors

Uniglo's (GLO) uniqueness comes from its focus on delivering a next-generation DeFi platform that is powered by Ethereum. In other words, the project is built on Ethereum's technology and utilizes its unique deflationary model to drive growth. This combination of features has led many to believe that Uniglo has the potential to become a major player in the DeFi space.

Polygon (MATIC) and Yearn Finance (YFI)

Polygon is a layer-2 solution that uses Ethereum smart contracts to offer high-speed transactions at a lower cost than the main Ethereum network. This is ideal for those who want to trade or interact with DeFi applications without paying main-net fees. Polygon also supports a wide range of ERC-20 tokens, making it a one-stop shop for all your DeFi needs.

Yearn Finance is a yield aggregator that uses smart contracts to automatically invest your digital assets in the protocols that will give you the highest return. This hands-off approach makes it ideal for those who want to earn passive income from their crypto without having to monitor it constantly. And with over 30 supported protocols, Yearn Finance gives you plenty of options for making interest on your digital assets.

Ads

Why Uniglo Is Outshining Its Competitors?

What sets Uniglo apart from other crypto projects is its focus on delivering real-world solutions.

Unique Value Proposition: Uniglo (GLO) establishes a unique asset-backed vault to keep real-world assets and back the price of $GLO. The vault is dedicated to giving investors the guarantee of stability and constant growth.

Innovative Features: One of the unique features of Uniglo is expanding its treasury by 5% sale tax. All profits from the GLO project will be spent back on acquiring additional value and digitized NFT assets to promote capital growth and community involvement.

Robust Technology: A ground-breaking ultra-burn mechanism has also been added to the Uniglo Protocol. The burning tool is designed to continuously reduce the supply of GLO tokens on the market. To make it happen, Uniglo burns 2% from each $GLO transactions. Furthermore, Glo foundation uses profits from vault assets to buy back $GLO tokens and burn them. The GLO token's worth and scarcity will increase due to the burning mechanism's ability to create a hyper-deflationary token model.

Growing Adoption: As more businesses learn about the benefits of using Uniglo (GLO), we are seeing increasing platform adoption. This leads to more transaction volume on the network, driving growth and further validation of the platform. Currently, GLO is on presale until august 15th.

For More About Uniglo:

Join Presale: https://presale.uniglo.io/register

Website: https://uniglo.io

Telegram: https://t.me/GloFoundation

Discord: https://discord.gg/a38KRnjQvW

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GloFoundation1