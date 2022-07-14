Uniglo Launches Crypto Wealth Token GLO to Follow Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) 

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrencies have been catching the attention of prospective investors willing to take a relatively higher risk for the promise of more significant returns. While crypto offers a decentralized and cryptographically secured finance solution, its main attraction has always been the potential of investments.

While the industry is already past its early stages, the novelty of cryptos is far from over. And this July, the market is about to offer investors a new crypto gem that could potentially be a smart bet for Q3, 2022.

Uniglo (GLO)

Uniglo is the new protocol that offers an opportunity for crypto wealth. It is a social currency that aims to provide the market with a token that will consistently grow in value over the long term. It is also the world’s first community-owned treasury backed by multiple assets. Held in the Uniglo Vault, these assets consist of digital currencies, NFTs, digitized gold, and real-world collectibles. The protocol will initially use a 5% buy-and-sell tax to build the treasury and expand this vault.

Uniglo also implements a revolutionary burning mechanism that follows a hyper-deflationary model to ensure the scarcity of its token, GLO. This deflationary focus aims to drive the token’s value regardless of the external environment.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is a high-performance blockchain that supports scaling and app building. After its launch in March 2020, Solana reached an all-time high price of $260 in November 2021, which made many early investors very wealthy.

In a report by the leading analytics platform for DApps, DappRadar, Solana emerged as the leader in NFTs in terms of trading volume for the second quarter of 2022. Moreover, despite a lawsuit that alleges Solana’s leadership of misleading investors and argues that SOL tokens are unregistered securities, the price of SOL had a 20.5% price recovery over the past week.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon was launched in 2017 initially under a different name. But In 2021, the platform started to take a global hold after rebranding itself and entering into various collaborations. Mark Cuban was also one of the big names that started investing and advocating for Polygon. These developments enabled the price of its coin, MATIC, to grow by 10,000%.

During this bear market, MATIC has been at a low. However, experts predict it to reach a new all-time high price in the coming weeks, given the developments in its pipeline. Polygon recently integrated with Robinhood app–a platform celebrated among digital asset traders for being commission-free. Polygon is also moving into the non-fungible token (NFT) space. Major brands are already minting NFTs on the Polygon network.

Bottom line

Some big crypto names were millionaire-makers at some point in the early phases of their life cycle. Newcomers like Uniglo are built to reward long-term investments and grow the value of their tokens in innovative ways.

