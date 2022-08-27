Uniglo (GLO) Strives to Siphon Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) Audience

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a prime example of rocketing success in crypto. However, with its satirical nature, many people did not take DOGE seriously and, thus, missed out on the massive wealth that Dogecoin was later able to accumulate for avid supporters and loyal token holders. The early days of Shiba Inu (SHIB) led to pretty much the same outcome: doubtful investors left in the dust.

A new decentralized finance (DeFi) project called Uniglo (GLO) started its first presale last July 15, and it is already emerging as potentially promising token in the crypto world.

The quick rise of Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin was launched in 2013. It was created as a satire of Bitcoin (BTC), which at that time was rising so much in popularity and generating gains for unsuspecting investors. While Dogecoin was made to poke fun at the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, DOGE itself was able to benefit from crypto’s volatility. The price of DOGE had an accelerated growth, which made it an instant millionaire-maker. In April last year, the price of DOGE surged almost fivefold within two days, and this equated to a trading volume of almost $70 billion. Much of Dogecoin’s success was and continues to be because of a very loyal following that includes big names in the business and entertainment industries.

The steady growth of Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency built on Ethereum that was launched in 2020. Since it was launched, Shiba Inu has seen steady growth and expansion. Over the last two years, Shiba Inu has generated massive wealth for loyal holders of SHIB. Specifically, the price of SHIB increased tenfold between its first year and second year, peaking sometime in October 2021 during which the crypto’s market capitalization reached $41 billion. Similar to Dogecoin, Shiba Inu has an impressive following that includes famous personalities.

Uniglo (GLO): a new-gen promising DeFi token

Uniglo is a new community-based project in DeFi that recently started pre-selling its GLO token last July 15. This new DeFi project has an asset-backed community vault that will contain various assets, including digital assets and digitized real-world collectibles, acquired by the Uniglo community to support the value of GLO. This vault’s asset mixture is ideally determined with a view to mitigating the inherent volatility of digital currencies. With strong asset backing, Uniglo is touted to become the next millionaire maker in cryptocurrency.

Uniglo will also implement an Ultra-Burn Mechanism, which is similar to a buyback and burn methodology much like the stock repurchase program that traditional investors are accustomed to. This Mechanism refers to purchasing back previously issued GLO tokens from the secondary market and burning them to help reduce the overall token supply. This burning process is expected to potentially make Uniglo a powerful wealth builder.

