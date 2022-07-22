Uniglo (GLO) Project with New Burn Mechanism Attracts Attention of AVAX, ETH Investors

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrency whales are constantly looking for the best assets to wager on. And a newcomer to the crypto market, Uniglo (GLO), is in a prime position to capture their attention. Uniglo intends to sustain its token value by implementing an extraordinary burn tool.

Introduction to Uniglo (GLO)

Developing a community-focused platform such as Uniglo (GLO) is motivated primarily by a desire to give entry-level investors guaranteed price stability.

In 2022, the fight against market volatility was more vital than ever before for the crypto industry. Ultra-deflationary Uniglo hedges its bets against volatile and negative market conditions by owning a diversified collection of cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and non-traditional financial instruments to support its native token GLO. Uniglo intends to develop a token that will increase in value over time.

Uniglo has devised an Ultra-Burn approach to maintain the floor price of $GLO and directly correlate the protocol’s success.

In addition to an ultra-burn function in which Uniglo buys back and destroys a part of $GLO tokens from the secondary market, Uniglo provides an additional layer of supply-limiting technique by eliminating 2% of all buy-and-sell transactions. This 2 percent has the function of limiting supply and driving prices up.

The additional Ultra-Burns that will occur as a result of the Treasury's higher sales and earnings will eventually lead to a decrease in supply and an increase in the price of $GLO.

Uniglo will first issue 218 million tokens in an effort to control the supply-and-demand dynamic and maintain the increase of the GLO price.

Avalanche (AVAX) and Ethereum (ETH) whales

Avalanche (AVAX), one of the most widely used platforms in the crypto sector, is a blockchain designed for enterprise applications. After a steep decline since April, AVAX bulls are now exhibiting signs of life. Since it bottomed out in mid-June, the cryptocurrency has exhibited substantial gains.

Avalanche's potential to surpass Ethereum continues to draw whales to the cryptocurrency. AVAX is among the top 10 cryptocurrencies amassed by the 100 largest Crypto whales in July. This demonstrates that whales continue to trust Avalanche.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency, is making a significant comeback on the cryptocurrency market with the disclosure of the precise date at which the Merge network upgrade would go live and permanently deactivate the proof-of-work consensus method.

As the price of Ether increased by 30 percent since the beginning of the month, there was a significant surge in the number of whale addresses: over 130 new wallets appeared on the network. The rise in the number of whales may indicate that investors are re-entering the cryptocurrency market.

Uniglo (GLO) pre-sale unlocks new opportunities

AVAX and ETH whales have a big impact on general crypto trends and price fluctuations, and revolutionary and ultra-deflationary Uniglo appears to be a natural addition to their holdings.

Uniglo's burning processes, asset-backed vault, and top-tier security enable it to outperform a number of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market. Furthermore, the Uniglo whitepaper elucidates the challenges plaguing the existing cryptocurrency market and proposes rational alternatives.

