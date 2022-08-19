Uniglo (GLO) Pre-Sale Up and Running while Pancakeswap (CAKE), Cardano (ADA) Target Big Moves in Q4, 2022

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Marking the beginning of the holiday season, November is typically upbeat. It’s even more upbeat when your crypto stack skyrockets in value.

Uniglo’s (GLO) launchpad release is at cards

Uniglo is an investment DAO that will be rolled onto the launchpad in mid-October. What’s expected to fuel the GLO token’s trip to the moon is the fact that the tokenomics of GLO greatly favor early investors. More importantly, this DeFi platform could be one of the first to see mass adoption. Why? Because their system makes it simple to invest in a diversified portfolio of digital assets. It would otherwise require quite a lot of your valuable time to put together such a portfolio on your own.

The idea of this platform is to build a constantly growing treasure chest of digital assets including cryptos, NFTs, and even tokenized real-world assets like gold and collectibles. (Holders of the GLO token get to vote on all investment activities.) A 5% royalty on all purchases and sales of the GLO token is raked into the treasury. When you come in, you make a small donation to the treasury. And when you go out, you make a small donation to the treasury. This means the value of the DAOs assets will be constantly growing — forever — no matter which way the market is headed. Those who get in early get to just sit back and watch the treasury grow over the coming months and years.

On top of that, the token supply is eternally deflationary and controlled by the community. A dual burn mechanism — one automatic and one voted on — assures that the circulating supply of the GLO token is always falling.

Uniglo is currently in ICO mode. You can get in on the private presale at the Uniglo.io website.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) remains DeFi heavyweight

PancakeSwap is a popular DEX that offers several yield farming opportunities. PancakeSwap offers a far richer pallet of staking and lending opportunities than some of the other DEXs. Users have the ability to stake a variety of cryptocurrencies including the platform’s native CAKE, SYRUP, and FLIP tokens as well as ETH, BNB, and USDT.

Over the first half of this year, many crypto investors pulled their funds back into stablecoins. Those funds are now starting to be deployed. As the new accumulation phase ramps up, DEXs like PancakeSwap are sure to benefit greatly. CAKE is currently up about 50% since mid June.

Cardano (ADA) strengthens its presence in altcoins segment

The price of ADA has been lagging behind the rest of the market for almost a year now. Although there have been a few bursts of buying activity, this layer-1 blockchain is way overdue for a price pump. With the Ethereum merge coming up, a lot of altcoin money is going into ETH. However, we expect a “sell the news” situation after the marge at which time traders will be taking profits and moving there capital onto some of the other layer-1 platforms.

