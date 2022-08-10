Uniglo (GLO) Pre-Sale Up and Running as Fantom (FTM), Solana (SOL) Amidst Leaders of Upsurge

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Uniglo (GLO)

Uniglo (GLO) is a new member of the ‘crypto household’ featuring a multi-asset-backed treasury vault and dual burning mechanism. As a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), the Uniglo community will choose jointly which assets to buy, sell, or hold in this GLO vault.

GLO’s success will directly be connected to this vault, as the revenues from held/sold assets will be used to repurchase $GLO tokens from the secondary market and burn them.

Besides buy-back and burn, burning will occur on each $GLO transaction. More precisely, The Glo foundation plans to destroy 2% of each $GLO transaction.

Overall, for individuals seeking a sustainable, long-term digital asset, Uniglo is a great investment because of its goal of steadily driving the price of its token higher.

Entering the market in the most critical crypto market has been a challenging decision for GLO. However volatility is what the protocol aims to fight with.

Fantom (FTM)

Using its unique consensus mechanism, Fantom is a directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform that offers developers decentralized financial (DeFi) services.

Based on smart contracts, Fantom attempts to deploy a newly-built consensus mechanism to support decentralized financial transactions and other associated services.

In comparison to standard proof-of-stake (PoS) algorithm-based platforms, the Lachesis mechanism claims to have a much greater capacity, as well as the ability to finalize transactions in two seconds, in addition to improvements in security.

Its own proof-of-stake token, known as FTM, serves as the transaction system's central nervous system and enables fee collection and staking activities, in addition to the user benefits that the latter activity represents.

Solana (SOL)

The proof-of-history (PoH) consensus that Anatoly Yakovenko created is one of the major contributions Solana (SOL) brings to the table. Because of this idea, the scalability of the protocol may be increased, which in turn increases the usefulness of the system.

The hybrid protocol that Solana uses enables a considerable reduction in the amount of time required for validation during the execution of transactions and smart contracts. As a result of its lightning-fast processing rates, Solana has also garnered significant attention from several institutions.

Wrapping Up

Uniglo (GLO), Fantom (FTM), and Solana (SOL) have all shown impressive growth potential and are worth keeping an eye on. As the world of cryptocurrency becomes more and more mainstream, it's essential to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments.

