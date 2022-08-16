Uniglo (GLO) Pre-Sale Makes Waves Amid Avalanche (AVAX), Cardano (ADA), And Fantom (FTM) Investors

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

While most newcomers to crypto often get involved because of rags to riches stories from the likes of BTC, that's not necessarily where most of the money is going to be made in the future. After all, BTC has already made its gains.

While it might go up past all-time highs again, it's not going to surge from $0.01 to $20k per coin again.

And despite overall market conditions, some investors are actually increasing their deposits right now. They think we're in the perfect period to buy, and that these discount prices should be snapped up before the next big crypto surge. .

Uniglo (GLO)

Uniglo has recently entered pre-sale, and is gaining a lot of attention. That's because it's a completely social coin that harnesses and rewards its community. You get full DAO votes on every major decision alongside an asset-backed store of value that's protected against the whims of the market and isn't over-reliant on any one token.

Uniglo also answers the globe's inflation issues with a completely deflationary model. The project's unique dual-burn mechanism destroys more tokens than ever before, and ensures the token becomes more and more scarce over time.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche has created an extremely fast ecosystem for app development that's becoming more and more integral to the blockchain space. Unlike many other projects, it's also incredibly eco-friendly, a key selling point compared to tokens that have been criticized for their impact on the planet.

Cardano (ADA)

As a fully open-source crypto project, ADA acts as a decentralized blockchain and is also home to tons of interesting products. It's one of the most established altcoins in the space, but it could still have a strong future.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom has been gaining a lot of traction in recent weeks, and is a fertile development space that already has some interesting projects on its blockchain.

Conclusion

FTM, ADA and AVAX all have tons of upside while GLO pre-sale unlocks special opportunities for early birds.

