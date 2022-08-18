Uniglo (GLO) Pre-Sale Makes Headlines in August as Neo (NEO), Arweave (AR) Recovering

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In this brief text, we’re going to look at three cryptocurrencies that could see some big gains before the year is over if you invest in them before the end of the month.

Uniglo (GLO)

Uniglo is a DeFi platform that makes investing in a diversified portfolio of digital assets as simple as it can possibly get. All you have to do to get exposure to a vast array of digital assets (everything from crypto and NFTs to tokenized gold and real estate) is to buy and hold the GLO token.

While you could easily build a portfolio of cryptocurrencies, some of the assets in which Uniqlo will be investing are out of the reach of individual investors (think expensive NFTs like CryptoPunks, antiquities, land, fine art, etc.).

Uniglo is a DAO. That means that all holders of the token get to vote on which assets the community invests in and when to take profits on them. They can also choose to use those profits to buy GLO tokens off exchanges and burn them to reduce the circulating supply. In fact, GLO is eternally deflationary. In addition to buybacks, 1% of all GLO tokens sold aftermarket will be burned every single day.

Uniglo is currently hosting a private ICO. Early investors can get in on the presale at the Uniglo.io website. The current price of $0.013. If the presale allotment sells out, that means we can expect a lot of interest in the platform early on. And if it doesn’t sell out, all unsold tokens will be burned, raising the price and setting GLO on its eternally deflationary path.

GLO tokenomics greatly favor presale investors. And the simplicity of the platform could rocket it to mass adoption in the coming months and years.

Neo (NEO) — China’s Ethereum

The NEO blockchain was developed to store digitized assets and digital identities for use in the “smart economy.” The NEO token is used to establish ownership and management roles in the blockchain. This China-based blockchain facilitates the development of Web3 applications, dapps, DAOs, and much more and is often billed as the Chinese answer to Ethereum. NEO’s superpower is the ability to link physical assets with individuals (rather than just wallets) for the purposes of legal protection.

NEO has risen by 50% in recent weeks and has the potential to double that before the summer is over. In the long run, however, NEO could provide 1,000% returns if it can regain its all-time highs posted less than one year ago.

Arweave (AR) — forever data storage

Arweave offers permanent blockchain storage of any kind of digital data. The Arweave network features what they call the “permaweb.” This is a global, community-owned web to which anyone can contribute. It looks just like the normal web, but all of its content is permanent. You can think of it as a collectively owned data center.

AR recently doubled in price after bouncing off oversold territory. The next major resistant level is almost 2X from here.

