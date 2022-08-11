Uniglo (GLO) Pre-Sale Made Headlines in 2022 as Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) Leading Recovering

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Many people in the cryptocurrency space are waiting on any opportunity to make back their losses over the last few months. Since May this year, the crypto market has been seeing all red, leaving many investors pressured to either hold on to their tokens or sell them as quickly as possible.

Luckily, the reds are slowly turning into greens, pointing to signs of brighter days ahead. And based on how the industry is performing recently, we see three cryptos that could help you make back most, if not all, of your recent losses before the end of the year.

Uniglo (GLO) introduces novel wealth generating opportunities

Among out three picks for this article, Uniglo is a relatively new player. However, we believe this new decentralized finance (DeFi) project holds strong earning potential and could help build wealth for anyone who buys into the GLO token as early as now.

The Uniglo project has two pertinent features that set it apart from its contemporaries. First, it implements a double burn mechanism. The first aspect of its token burn pertains to the standard burn model that is applied quite commonly across the the crypto industry. This basically refers to burning a portion of each buy and sell trade that take place.

Ads

The second aspect of Uniglo’s token burn is called the Ultra-Burn Mechanism, which is an idiosyncratic strategy to uplift the value of GLO. The Ultra-Burn Mechanism pertains to purchasing GLO tokens in the market and removing them from circulation forever. What makes this mechanism unique is the source of funds to be used for buying back tokens – the community will use the profits generated from a unique Uniglo Community Vault that will house a range of assets such as digital currencies and digitized tangible collectibles.

Ethereum (ETH) smashes through important resistance level

Our second pick is the second largest player in the cryptocurrency market: Ethereum. However, after the completion and successful implementation of the upcoming Merge Project, Ethereum might have a chance to become the top-ranking player in the market, finally pushing Bitcoin out of its throne. After months of seeing ETH in the red, the coin has finally broken out of the $1,500 resistance level. Currently, the price of ETH is trading at $1,733 and could be on a continued upward trend, as the interest around the Merge event culminates by the second half of this year.

Solana (SOL) is back to surging in Q3, 2022

Our third and final pick is Solana, which is the popular public blockchain platform with smart contract functionality. It has been touted as one of the so-called Ethereum killers. While it has not killed Ethereum, Solana has nonetheless established a place in the market and is well-regarded for its quick and low-cost transactions. While its SOL token has not been immune from the recent downward pull of the market, its price is finally stabilizing. As the NFT and DeFi markets continue to develop, more growth can be expected from Solana.

Bottom line

We believe that holders of Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) are all in strong positions in Q3, 2022.

Learn More Here:

Join Presale: https://presale.uniglo.io/register

Website: https://uniglo.io

Telegram: https://t.me/GloFoundation

Discord: https://discord.gg/a38KRnjQvW