Uniglo (GLO) Pre-Sale Gains Traction as Uniswap (UNI) and Stellar (XLM) Getting Closer to Explosive Moves

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Despite the general slump of cryptocurrencies in recent months, major money managers and investment firms are entering the digital asset space. Investing in crypto today is considered a novel way of capitalizing on investor interest and mobilizing wealth. Money managers see the ongoing issues with low trading volumes and dipping prices in cryptocurrencies as a temporary setback.

Big moves are therefore happening between the investment world and the crypto world. For example, Abrdn, which is a large fund management firm with £508 billion in assets, recently acquired a stake in digital assets exchange platform Archax. BlackRock, which is the world’s largest money management firm, has also linked one of its platforms to Coinbase, providing digital currency access to over 82,000 investment experts.

These big moves indicate how funds and securities will be treated and traded in future. Interest in crypto is thus rich, and now might be a good time to explore which assets are expected to take off in the next few months. Uniglo (GLO), Uniswap (UNI) and Stellar (XLM) are the assets to look for in Q4, 2022.

Uniglo (GLO)

Uniglo is perhaps the most unfamiliar among the three mentioned above.This new decentralized finance (DeFi) player is gaining a lot of interest due to its multi-asset-backed structure. The platform has a vault in which it will maintain different digital and digitized assets, ensuring that holders of its GLO token can benefit from the asset appreciation. Uniglo recently started the second phase of its presale. As of this writing, the price of GLO was at $0.013.

Ads

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap is also set for massive growth in October. Uniswap is a leading decentralized crypto trading protocol that enables the easy exchange Ethereum (ERC-20) token. It essentially facilitates liquidity via liquidity pools. We can expect a lot of upgrades from Uniswap in the coming months, as the Uniswap Foundation recently raised a $74 million funding to improve the protocols overall performance, development, and exchange.

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar could also grow before the year ends. Stellar is a blockchain-based payment network that enables the digitized representation of all forms of money, be it crypto or fiat. As such, the exchange is highly inclusive, and it is preferred by established financial institutions. Stellar basically helps businesses, institutions and large investors to make transactions with lower fees and experience less friction when moving their money around.

Final thought

Despite the price dips and other risks attendant in cryptocurrencies, the digital asset space remains to be an exciting investment area that holds great promise of reshaping the financial markets in the future.

Learn More Here:

Join Presale: https://presale.uniglo.io/register

Website: https://uniglo.io

Telegram: https://t.me/GloFoundation

Discord: https://discord.gg/a38KRnjQvW