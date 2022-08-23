Uniglo (GLO), Polygon (MATIC), Celcius Network (CEL) In The List of Cryptos to Watch in Q4, 2022

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The past year has been challenging for the crypto industry, but some positive signs are on the horizon. Uniglo (GLO), Polygon (MATIC), and Celcius Network (CEL) are among the list of currencies to watch in Q4, 2022.

Uniglo (GLO)

Uniglo is a technology for decentralized finance (DeFi) that allows users to earn interest on their crypto assets.

Using a novel double-burning method, Uniglo ensures the creation of a maximally scarce and deflationary token that remains stable throughout the most volatile market conditions. The concept is also reinforced by Uniglo's other massive effort, a community vault backed by assets. As a community vault, each member of the Uniglo DAO receives fractional ownership of the assets stored inside, as determined by the voting system.

Uniglo intends for its vault to store the top 15 cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, and Cardano, as well as rare NFTs and digitized gold. It is claimed that Uniglo's digitized gold, backed by rare-world gold, will especially shield the GLO token from market fluctuations.

The concept of Uniglo itself already provides holders with excellent passive income opportunities. By constantly destroying GLO tokens and limiting their quantity, the price of Uniglo is intended to increase indefinitely. Consequently, the longer an investor maintains a position, the more gains are airdropped to them as time passes.

Polygon (MATIC)

As a supplementary scaling solution, the Polygon network intends to overcome the Ethereum platform's constraints, exceptionally high transaction fees, and poor transaction processing times. Polygon can deploy current blockchain networks and construct bespoke blockchains, enable communication between Ethereum and other blockchains, and assist existing blockchain networks in becoming Ethereum-compatible.

On July 20, 2022, Polygon Network (MATIC), an ecosystem of scaling solutions for Ethereum (ETH), revealed zkEVM, the most recent addition to its stack of solutions. This is the first open-source zk-rollup that is natively compatible with EVM. It is thought that the update will allow Polygon to pave the way for future bulls.

Celcius Network (CEL)

The Celsius Network is a financial technology (fintech) network that provides interest-bearing savings accounts, borrowing, and digital and fiat asset payments. The platform supports over 35 tokens, such as BTC, LTC, ETH, and stablecoins like USDT, GUSD, and DAI.

80% of Celsius's money is returned to network users in the form of prizes, while the remaining 20% funds project expansion. This value proposition defies conventional banking models and places the Celsius community first.

Bottom Line

In an era where even Bitcoin has struggled to find a bottom, investors are particularly interested in crypto initiatives that ensure stability and constant evolution. This is the commitment made by Uniglo protocol to its investors. As lofty as Uniglo's stated objectives may be, the crew appears equally driven and experienced. Expansion of the community and accurate follow-up to the roadmap has already sparked optimism among investors, leading many to consider Uniglo the most bullish cryptocurrency for 2022 among Polygon and Celcius Network.

