Uniglo (GLO) Launches Novel Pre-Sale Token for Chainlink (LINK), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Audience

Mon, 07/25/2022 - 10:53
article image
Guest Author
New Ethereum-based token goes Uniglo (GLO) launches in pre-sale
Uniglo (GLO) Launches Novel Pre-Sale Token for Chainlink (LINK), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Audience
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

If you are looking for what’s next in the cryptocurrency market, you can always peruse what Ethereum has to offer. Established by programmer Vitalik Buterin in 2013, Ethereum remains a powerhouse in crypto, enabling various decentralized applications.

glo
Source: freepik.com

Ethereum is the second largest crypto in the world. Of course, projects built on this platform get more attention than others. And these projects typically live up to the hype. They offer smart contracts based services that are practical and beneficial for different kinds of users.

Uniglo (GLO)

Among the three projects we discuss here, Uniglo is the newcomer. Indeed, it just started preselling last July 15. But prospective investors who want potentially big gains should learn about this crypto gem as soon as possible. The Uniglo project is a community-based vault with an asset-backed treasury. This DeFi project aims to underpin the price of its GLO token on the value of a range of assets spanning digital currencies to tangible collectibles. 

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink is a widely used oracle network that sets itself apart from others with its ability to connect various payment points. It is notably one of the first networks that successfully enabled the integration of off-chain data, events, and payment methods into smart contracts. Despite the price dip of its LINK token in the past months, analysts are bullish about Chainlink’s trajectory. Recently, popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe tweeted that Chainlink (LINK) is now at an opportune price.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu is one of the most popular altcoins in the world today. It was brought to the market to be an Ethereum-based rival of Dogecoin (DOGE). Its SHIB token is therefore compatible with the great Ethereum ecosystem. Being on Ethereum also means that Shiba Inu can be integrated easily into thousands of decentralized exchanges, lending and savings DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces.

Final thoughts

Ethereum is in second place in the cryptocurrency market for a reason. With the continued expansion of its applications and use cases, Ethereum could be well on its way to becoming the largest crypto in the market. One thing is for sure, it has a range of projects with a bright future, offering strong earning potential to those who invest now.

For More information:

Join Presale: https://presale.uniglo.io/register

Website: https://uniglo.io

Telegram: https://t.me/GloFoundation

Discord: https://discord.gg/a38KRnjQvW

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GloFoundation1

#GLO
article image
About the author
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for July 25
07/25/2022 - 16:01
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for July 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Dogecoin Nodes Migrating to Recently Released Core Version: Details
07/25/2022 - 15:51
Dogecoin Nodes Migrating to Recently Released Core Version: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Chipotle Giving Away $200,000 in Dogecoin, Solana and Other Coins
07/25/2022 - 15:41
Chipotle Giving Away $200,000 in Dogecoin, Solana and Other Coins
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya