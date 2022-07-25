Uniglo (GLO) Launches Novel Pre-Sale Token for Chainlink (LINK), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Audience

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

If you are looking for what’s next in the cryptocurrency market, you can always peruse what Ethereum has to offer. Established by programmer Vitalik Buterin in 2013, Ethereum remains a powerhouse in crypto, enabling various decentralized applications.

Ethereum is the second largest crypto in the world. Of course, projects built on this platform get more attention than others. And these projects typically live up to the hype. They offer smart contracts based services that are practical and beneficial for different kinds of users.

Uniglo (GLO)

Among the three projects we discuss here, Uniglo is the newcomer. Indeed, it just started preselling last July 15. But prospective investors who want potentially big gains should learn about this crypto gem as soon as possible. The Uniglo project is a community-based vault with an asset-backed treasury. This DeFi project aims to underpin the price of its GLO token on the value of a range of assets spanning digital currencies to tangible collectibles.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink is a widely used oracle network that sets itself apart from others with its ability to connect various payment points. It is notably one of the first networks that successfully enabled the integration of off-chain data, events, and payment methods into smart contracts. Despite the price dip of its LINK token in the past months, analysts are bullish about Chainlink’s trajectory. Recently, popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe tweeted that Chainlink (LINK) is now at an opportune price.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu is one of the most popular altcoins in the world today. It was brought to the market to be an Ethereum-based rival of Dogecoin (DOGE). Its SHIB token is therefore compatible with the great Ethereum ecosystem. Being on Ethereum also means that Shiba Inu can be integrated easily into thousands of decentralized exchanges, lending and savings DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces.

Final thoughts

Ethereum is in second place in the cryptocurrency market for a reason. With the continued expansion of its applications and use cases, Ethereum could be well on its way to becoming the largest crypto in the market. One thing is for sure, it has a range of projects with a bright future, offering strong earning potential to those who invest now.

