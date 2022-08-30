Uniglo (GLO) Launches in Pre-Sale to Attract LidoDAO (LDO), Eos (EOS) Investors Communities

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The current price of cryptocurrencies represents the maximum point of financial opportunity, and the actions being taken by investors now will dramatically change their futures.

In the next bull market, people will claim they are lucky when in reality, they have been using the current market conditions to DCA (Dollar Cost Average) and buying when everyone else is doubting and fearful.

The time to make generational wealth is now, and this opportunity may never come again. As crypto markets mature, the obscene early gains will start to fade, and as more institutional money comes into play, the volatility that creates generational wealth will begin to disappear.

Uniglo (GLO)

Uniglo is an Ethereum-based social currency. By employing principles of scarcity and value backing, the Uniglo developers have delivered a token that becomes an organic floating store of value, growing alongside the general market sentiment. The protocol has two main methods for providing value to investors, both funded via buy and sell taxes.

Ads

The first is the ultra burn mechanic, which sees a portion of every transaction sent to a burn wallet, meaning GLO is hyper-deflationary and has a constantly decreasing supply. Laws of economics dictate dwindling supply means a higher price. The second is vault acquisitions, with the Uniglo Vault housing a collection of tangible and digital assets to give GLO an inherent floor price. This single token represents a diversified portfolio and is deflationary, with enormous growth potential.

LidoDAO (LDO)

Lido protocol has solved one of the most significant issues hindering staking. Currently, more than $7 billion is locked on the platform. Lido allows ETH holders to stake and partake in the Merge without any minimum or technical knowledge and still use the freshly minted stETH- minted at a 1:1 ratio- within DeFi to generate yield.

Lido protocol has expanded staking functionality to other tokens, including PolkaDot and Kusama. This protocol has been a massive breakthrough for the illiquidity inherent to the staking progress. LDO, the governance token, has appreciated as the protocol has drawn liquidity, and by increasing its operational capacity, LDO still has much further to climb.

Eos (EOS)

Eos and its DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism have the potential to bring scalability never seen before to the ecosystem. With the aim to become a decentralised operating system that can support DApps (decentralised applications) on an industrial scale. This project aims primarily at business and being fast enough to support this demand, the real-world application for Eos is enormous, and as a result, EOS could rally fantastically.

Find Out More Here

Join Presale: https://presale.uniglo.io/register

Website: https://uniglo.io

Telegram: https://t.me/GloFoundation

Discord: https://discord.gg/a38KRnjQvW

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GloFoundation1