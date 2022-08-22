Uniglo (GLO) Launches as An Alternative to Maker (MKR), Helium (HNT) for Q4, 2022

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

If the Uniglo (GLO) project does not ring any bells, it is time to learn more about it. Uniglo is the latest player in the decentralized finance space that is worth researching.

In this article, we identify the reason why Uniglo is likely to move past some major cryptos.

Uniglo (GLO)

Uniglo is a new social currency that will be underpinned by a multi-asset-backed treasury. The project is brand new – it only started preselling last July 15. Soon, it also received a KYC verification. As of this writing, GLO just started the second presale phase. At the end of its presale period in October, the Uniglo community will conduct a token burn for all unsold tokens.

Once the project launches, the Uniglo community will start acquiring a range of digital currencies and digitized assets. Before the year ends, the community will implement its first-ever Ultra-Burn Mechanism, which will involve buying back GLO tokens from the market using the profits generated by the treasury, and then ultimately burning these tokens to drive down the GLO supply in the market.

Ads

Maker (MKR)

Uniglo could nurture a strong earning potential than Maker (MKR), which is a peer-to-contract lending platform. Maker essentially encrypts Ethereum’s ETH and issues a stablecoin called Dai to facilitate over-collateralized loans. The Dai stablecoin is pegged to the US dollar in the hope that the Maker ecosystem becomes an unbiased global financial network. Since it was launched, Maker has captured a sizeable share of the market.

Helium (HNT)

Helium is also a key DeFi player. It is considered a blockchain-based network for devices in the Internet of Things (IoT) framework. The native token of Helium is HNT, which is used for payments for data transfers and exchanges. Helium has grown tremendously, as the DeFi space has generally expanded in the last couple of years. However, new players like Uniglo could shake up Helium’s position in the market.

Final thought

Investors today are keen on making a profit from cryptos, especially considering the lowly state of the digital currency market over the last quarter. Investors have an opportunity to regain control of their portfolios and accumulate more wealth by investing in crypto gems.

Find Out More Here:

Join Presale: https://presale.uniglo.io/register

Website: https://uniglo.io

Telegram: https://t.me/GloFoundation

Discord: https://discord.gg/a38KRnjQvW