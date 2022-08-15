Uniglo (GLO), Cardano (ADA), and Solana (SOL) Lead Market Upsurge as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Lagging Behind

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the top two cryptocurrencies in the world in terms of market capitalization. Undoubtedly, these two crypto heavyweights are home to whales who have exacted a standard for the kind of assets to invest in. Today, it takes more than offering quick wins to catch the attention of whales. And so, if BTC and ETH whales start moving their money to other assets, or begin expanding their portfolios to incorporate new cryptos, it would be good to pay attention.

Currently, BTC and ETH whales are seen accumulating various altcoins from different segments.

Uniglo (GLO)

First, let’s look at what Uniglo is. It is a new social currency operating within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Uniglo has been catching the eye of whales since the first week it started its prep-sale period in which its GLO token achieved a 25% gain. Today, Uniglo is close to starting the second phase of its presale, giving more opportunities for interested parties to take part in the impending growth of its token.

Cardano (ADA)

Whales are also accumulating Cardano’s ADA token. Cardano is one of the longstanding public blockchain platforms in the industry. It was launched in 2017, way before the COVID-19 pandemic, and has withstood many challenges over the last five years. It implements a proof of stake consensus to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions. Within the last 24 hours of this writing, ADA was able to gain 2.7%, which is higher than what Bitcoin (BTC) was able to achieve in the same timeframe.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is also seeing increased activity levels from BTC and ETH whales. Solana directly competes with Ethereum and is said to be the world’s fastest blockchain. With the capacity for scalable and low-cost transactions, Solana is a growing ecosystem for various Web 3.0 projects.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is, of course, the crypto king. As such, it is a whale favorite. Despite the massive price drop of BTC over the last few months, falling beneath $17,000, whales hold on to their BTC coins, knowing that the crypto king would be able to revive itself after some time. While BTC is slowly gaining ground, reaching $24,000 in the charts, BTC whales are also looking to maximize their potential gains by putting some of their money into Cardano (ADA), and Solana (SOL).

Ethereum (ETH)

Whales are also very loyal to Ethereum because this platform truly has so much potential. Greater adoption and scalability is expected from Ethereum with its upcoming shift to a Proof of Stake consensus algorithm. To help mitigate any risks that could arise once the Merge event comes to pass, ETH whales are diversifying their wealth across other cryptos.

Final thought

Whale movement is definitive of growth, influencing the potential direction in which the crypto market could go.

