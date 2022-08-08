Uniglo (GLO) Burn System Designed to Let the Project Join PancakeSwap (CAKE), CurveDAO (CRV) in Top-100

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

A new player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space called Uniglo (GLO) is making headlines, as it introduces a novel burn system. The industry is no stranger to the token burn model that is designed to remove tokens from circulation forever. Burning is done to reduce the supply of tokens in the market and thereby boosting the value of remaining tokens.

Uniglo, however, will not only implement the standard burn model that is common across the crypto sphere but will also introduce its Ultra-Burn Mechanism.

What is Uniglo (GLO)?

Uniglo is a brand new DeFi project that features a multi-asset-backed treasury. The funds raised in the treasury will be used to purchase different assets including digital currencies, rare non-fungible tokens (NFTs), digitized gold, and real-world collectibles. The profits from the purchase and sale of these assets that would be raised over the long term would be used to buy back and burn GLO tokens from the secondary market – this is what the project’s idiosyncratic Ultra-Burn Mechanism is all about. The buyback-and-burn mechanism is also just one aspect, as Uniglo will still burn a percentage of every buy and sell trade.

As a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), the Uniglo community will vote on matters such as when to implement the Ultra-Burn Mechanism and how many tokens to include in the burn event.

The Uniglo project is still at its early stages and just started the first phase of its presale last July 15. Its initial presale phase will last until August 15. The project will have two more presale phases before it launches publicly on October 18.

What is PancakeSwap (CAKE)?

PancakeSwap (CAKE) platform emits over 1.1 million CAKE tokens and simultaneously burns about 756,000 of them per day. Approximately 45,000 CAKE tokens per day are also allocated to the PancakeSwap lottery for burning. These figures translate to an effective emission of 350,000 CAKE tokens per day. The platform performs a weekly burn event as well to ensure it counters the tendency of CAKE supply to exceed demand.

What is CurveDAO (CRV)?

CurveDAO is an Ethereum-based exchange liquidity pool and decentralized exchange and automated market maker (AMM) protocol. It facilitates exchange between stabelcoins and other similar ERC-20 tokens. It also offers opportunities for low risk, passive income. Since it was launched in August 2020, CurveDAO has risen to be part of the top 100 cryptocurrencies in th world. Today, its market capitalization stands approximately at $721.78 million.

Similar to Uniglo, this platform has a DAO system that encourages active participation from and governance by community members. So, when it comes to token burns, the platform relies heavily on the decision of its community. Token holders can propose a token burn event by first presenting a burning schedule to the bigger community. The more tokens a holder has, and the longer he/she has held them, the stronger his/her voting power will be in deciding for a token burn event.

Final thoughts

Token burning is a standard practice that is applied by cryptocurrencies to varying degrees. The top 100 cryptos have some form of burning on their respective systems but not all of them seriously consider burning as a major, regular facet of their protocol. Uniglo, however, shifts that perspective by aiming to build the value of its GLO token through a controlled approach to token burning.

