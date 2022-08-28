Uniglo (GLO) Attempts to Challenge Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) in Long Run

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Two tokens that enjoyed huge surges in 2021 were Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Both of these showed the true potential for smaller altcoins, and made it clear how important garnering a strong following on social media platforms can be. They managed to unite armies of fans to help boost their prices massively. Many other crypto projects have taken note, seeing the true power of social media marketing strategies and trying to incorporate them into their own efforts.

If you want to enjoy the growth period of another new token, one that could rival the surges of SHIB and DOGE, you might also want to check out GLO. Some are saying it has the potential to beat the huge surges of those other tokens, and even if it doesn't, it still has incredible long-term potential that could reshape the crypto space. Let's have a look at Uniglo in a bit more detail, alongside the current prospects for the likes of DOGE and SHIB.

Uniglo (GLO) might be preparing for a massive surge

Uniglo is the world's first completely deflationary, community-led, asset-backed token. It has a strong store of value that's diversified into a range of assets and primed for growth. GLO also uses a strong burn mechanic to make sure it continues to get more and more scarce over time, giving early adopters huge benefits. Especially those who get involved during its current pre-sale phase, and snap up arguably unbeatable prices.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba started out as a memecoin, but has since added some stronger fundamentals to its use case. They've recently been burning a huge amount of tokens to help reduce supply, as well as introducing passive earning options for holders. As already stated, SHIBA managed to reshape the way the industry thinks about crypto marketing, which is one of the reasons why it's still got tons of potential. With a fanbase this strong, there will arguably be another surge in prices at some point.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin also showed the level of marketing success that can be had from social media platforms. With famous backers like Elon Musk, DOGE was able to skyrocket up the charts almost every time he tweeted about it. But DOGE still has good fundamentals despite its backers, acting as the people's crypto by being a currency you can use easily with low costs and fast speeds.

