'Twitter Philanthropist' Bill Pulte Giving Away Money to His Followers to Buy Bitcoin in Cash App

Fri, 07/10/2020 - 06:12
Alex Dovbnya
Millionaire heir Bill Pulte is making his Twitter followers buy Bitcoin by giving away his money
Cover image via www.billpulte.org
Contents

Bill Pulte, the heir to the late Pulte Group founder William Pulte, has stepped up his charity efforts on Twitter by giving away free money to some of his Twitter followers who are willing to buy Bitcoin in CashApp.

The unorthodox millionaire, who claims to have created Twitter philanthropy, has one condition for those who purchase BTC with his funds -- you have to hodl. Pulte believes that the price of the world’s largest cryptocurrency is going to appreciate in the future.  

image by @pulte

Anonymous Individual Donates $56 Mln in Bitcoin to 60 Different Charities

Free money exists

There is no such thing as free lunch, according to Milton Friedman, but Pulte is proving him wrong by routinely sending free money to his legion of Twitter friends.

Every Pulte’s tweet is almost guaranteed to go viral, and his $30,000 to a veteran even scored a retweet from none other but U.S. President Donald Trump.   

While some critics argue that Pulte is simply an attention seeker who is squandering his grandfather’s fortune, the 31-year-old heir claims that he became wealthy independent of William Pulte.  

Pulte claims that a UBI proposal outlined by former presidential candidate Andrew Yang was the source of his inspiration behind multiple charitable initiatives.      

Bitcoin Mass Adoption Draws Nearer as UK MP Donates BTC

Pulte’s penchant for Bitcoin

As reported by U.Today, Pulte urged his followers to keep a close eye on Bitcoin, gold, and silver, echoing the advice of ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki.

In December 2019, he tweeted that cryptocurrency could help a large portion of the world population that remains unbanked. 

He also publicly announced his purchase of 11 coins, and now he wants his followers to stack sats themselves.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

