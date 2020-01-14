BTC
Tuur Demeester Shares His Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price: $9,000 Is Likely Resistance

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Tuur Demeester of Adamant Capital is certain that BTC is now poised to face the $9,000 resistance due to a bullish technical picture

Cover image via u.today
Contents

Tuur Demeester, a founding partner of Adamant Capital, has noticed that Bitcoin (BTC) finally managed to record an upside break of the six-month falling channel. Now, it's about time for the leading cryptocurrency to test the $9,000 resistance level. 

Is a key bearish narrative over? 

The bear channel that started to form when BTC plunged from its 2019 high of $13,875 had been the most pervasive taking point of Bitcoin bears.  

Trading veteran Peter Brandt said that Bitcoin's inability to break out of the channel could result lead to a new local bottom in June 2020 at about $5,300.

However, it seems apparent that the BTC price has finally managed to achieve the feat because of its latest rally. 

Bitcoin Price
image by @TuurDemeester

Brandt opined that the bearish formation could soon as a launching pad for a new parabolic phase that could take BTC to $100,000 as early as in 2020.     

A thorny path to $9,000

Jan. 14 turned out to be another amazing day for Bitcoin with the top cryptocurrency surging by more almost nine percent over the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, it is changing hands at $8,847.  

Bitcoin Price
image by coinstats.app

That said, the bulls will soon inevitably have to face the $9,000 resistance level that could be hard to crack. According to Scott Melker, this could be the right time to put some money off the table since the crypto king faces the key hurdle on numerous time frames. 

Bitcoin Price
image by @scottmelker

A strong start in 2020 

Whether Bitcoin manages to break the $9,000 level or not, it has already had a wild ride in 2020. According to crypto analytics startup Skew, BTC has had its best start since 2012 this year.    

Bitcoin in 2020
image by @skewdotcom

Will BTC stumble at $9,000? Share your take in the comments!

XRP Is Racing Ahead of Bitcoin (BTC). Will XRP Price Reach $0.30?

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    The price of XRP if finally recovering after weeks of hopeless bleeding

Cover image via www.123rf.com
Contents

You might not have noticed but the price of XRP, the third biggest cryptocurrency, is now up by more than 10 percent. Crypto trader Luke Martin says that he's long on XRP even after this price spike.

A treat for XRP holders

XRP had been trailing behind other top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), before it eventually witnessed a surprise pump at 17:00 UTC. This allowed the token to reclaim the $0.244 level. This is the highest point XRP has managed to reach since the end of November. 

XRP Price
image by coinstats.app

Is $0.30 on the cards?   

Earlier today, Crypto Rand predicted that XRP could soon touch $0.30 if it managed to break above the downtrend resistance.  

XRP Price
image by coinstats.app

Now, it appears that XRP is starting the journey to the much-coveted level. It remains to be seen whether XRP will manage to keep its momentum going. 

