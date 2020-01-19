BTC
Tuur Demeester: Bitcoin (BTC) Halving is Not Priced In, Here's The Proof

📰 News
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    With only four months left to the Bitcoin (BTC) halving (50% mining rewards cut), the holders strive to figure out whether it is priced in. Tuur Demeester says 'Not yet'.

Tuur Demeester: Bitcoin (BTC) Halving is Not Priced In, Here's The Proof
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Bitcoin (BTC) price after the third halving (that will occur in mid-May, 2020) is the most challenging puzzle for the flagship blockchain community. Tuur Demeester, top-tier investor, analyst and founding partner of Adamant Capital expects Bitcoin (BTC) price to be heavily impacted by this halving.

Apathetic investors

Mr. Demeester supposes that Bitcoin (BTC) halving is not priced in because of the investors' ignorance of the number one blockchain. It means that the price may rise after a potential massive buy.

Bitcoin (BTC) halving is not priced in, Tuur Demeester says
Image by: https://twitter.com/TuurDemeester/status/1218573346645913600

Thus, Mr. Demeester predicts a splendid performance for Bitcoin (BTC) price within the period before its third halving.

Best evidence from Google Trends

To back up his position, Mr. Demeester showed one very eloquent statistics. He searched through the Google Trends and figured out that the interest to the 'Bitcoin halving' request to the search engine by Google remains relatively low.

Interest to 'Bitcoin halving' in Google remains low
Image by: https://twitter.com/TuurDemeester/status/1218573346645913600

As U. Today reported previously, the popularity of the blockchain-related requests in Google Trends can be utilized as an interesting price dynamics indicator. 

Are you ready for the third Bitcoin (BTC) halving? Tell us in Comments!

#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

