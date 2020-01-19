Tuur Demeester: Bitcoin (BTC) Halving is Not Priced In, Here's The Proof

With only four months left to the Bitcoin (BTC) halving (50% mining rewards cut), the holders strive to figure out whether it is priced in. Tuur Demeester says 'Not yet'.

Bitcoin (BTC) price after the third halving (that will occur in mid-May, 2020) is the most challenging puzzle for the flagship blockchain community. Tuur Demeester, top-tier investor, analyst and founding partner of Adamant Capital expects Bitcoin (BTC) price to be heavily impacted by this halving.

Apathetic investors

Mr. Demeester supposes that Bitcoin (BTC) halving is not priced in because of the investors' ignorance of the number one blockchain. It means that the price may rise after a potential massive buy.

Image by: https://twitter.com/TuurDemeester/status/1218573346645913600

Thus, Mr. Demeester predicts a splendid performance for Bitcoin (BTC) price within the period before its third halving.

Best evidence from Google Trends

To back up his position, Mr. Demeester showed one very eloquent statistics. He searched through the Google Trends and figured out that the interest to the 'Bitcoin halving' request to the search engine by Google remains relatively low.

Image by: https://twitter.com/TuurDemeester/status/1218573346645913600

As U. Today reported previously, the popularity of the blockchain-related requests in Google Trends can be utilized as an interesting price dynamics indicator.

Are you ready for the third Bitcoin (BTC) halving? Tell us in Comments!