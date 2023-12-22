Advertisement
TRX Price Analysis for December 22

Denys Serhiichuk
Is it possible to see price blast of TRX shortly?
Fri, 22/12/2023 - 18:00
Bulls remain more powerful than bears, according to CoinStats.

TRX chart by CoinStats

TRX/USD

The rate of XRP is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of TRX is in the middle of the narrow channel, gaining energy for a further move. However, there are low chances to see any sharp moves today as most of the daily ATR has been passed.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the daily chart. Thus, the volume has dropped, which means that neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough strength for a further move. 

In this case, sideways trading around $0.1050 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of TRX has once again bounced off the zone of $0.10. If the bar closes far from it, the rise may continue to the $0.11 area.

TRX is trading at $0.10426 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

