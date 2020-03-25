Back
Tron Partners with Metal Pay to Offer TRX for US Remittances Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Wed, 03/25/2020 - 15:00
  Yuri Molchan

    Tron has partnered with remittance platform Metal Pay to offer TRX for purchasing with USD to US citizens as US government is discussing launching a digital dollar

A press-release shared with U.Today states that Tron struck a new partnership, this time teaming up with Metal Pay – a digital money remittance service that also works with cryptocurrencies.

Now that the partnership is up and running, US citizens will be able to buy TRX in USD and easily send it to any part of the globe.

A measure that seems quite reasonable among the spreading coronavirus pandemic and the US government discussing the launch of a digital dollar.

TRX now available for instant payments via USD

Tron’s coin can now be bought with USD using a debit card or a checking account via the Metal Pay app. Users will even get a cashback of 5 percent. The app also works with over twenty other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and the company’s own token MTL and offers conversions from one crypto asset to another.

The Metal Pay CEO, Marshall Hayner, has commented on this new partnership with enthusiasm:

“I believe that TRON shows incredible promise for blockchain technology and decentralized systems, and I’m excited for the chance to work with them as we build the future.”

The press release emphasizes the importance of digital payments during the current coronavirus outbreak.

“At a time when much of the global population is in lockdown, the need to be able to digitally send cash between friends and family, quickly and affordably, has never been greater.”

US Congress eyes digital USD amid the COVID-19 outbreak

As reported by Forbes, the US Democratic Party has suggested introducing a digital version of the USD and creating digital dollar wallets as part of the stimulus plan to support the US economy amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the government has approved the decision of President Trump to provide each US citizen with a monthly cheque for $1,200 to help them throughout the current difficult times.

The digital USD and digital dollar wallets are considered an alternative for more easily sending money to people and for safer use of it – the use of traditional paper banknotes in all quarantined countries is decreasing at the moment as it is believed to be spreading COVID-19 faster.

Many crypto enthusiasts suggest that cryptocurrencies would be the best solution, under the circumstances. Besides, many on crypto Twitter remind the community that while the USD is producing the QE dollars out of thin air, Bitcoin is designed to be anti-inflationary, since its total amount of 21 million cannot be increased.

Wed, 03/25/2020 - 17:12
  Alex Dovbnya

    Millennials and Gen X inheriting nearly $50 trln in the next ten years could be the most bullish thing for Bitcoin (BTC)

According to a new report published by Kraken Intelligence, the in-house research team of one of the leading crypto exchanges, the Bitcoin (BTC) price could skyrocket to $350,000 by 2044. This will be possible if millennials invest at least five percent of their inherited wealth into Bitcoin (BTC).  

The generational wealth transfer 

As of now, baby boomers (Americans who were born between 1946 and 1964) control a whopping 57 percent of the country’s total wealth. However, millennials and Gen X are expected to get their hands on about $50 trln of wealth in the next two years, which appears to be one of the greatest generational wealth transfers in history.   

The idea that a good chunk of this money could be funneled into Bitcoin is not just wishful thinking. According to multiple surveys, millennials tend to be the most crypto-friendly generation. Blockchain Capital found out that 42 percent of them would be willing to buy BTC in the following five years.   

One percent could make a difference 

The report published by Kraken Intelligence states that the BTC price could rocket much higher than $400,000 since it only includes American investors. Still, it would take only one percent of all the money inherited by millennials and Gen X to push Bitcoin to $70,000 by 2044, which appears to be the most conservative estimate. 

As reported by U.Today, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao predicted that Bitcoin’s market cap could easily reach $2 trln.

