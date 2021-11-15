"Trendy Tigers" NFT Launch Previews Novel AR Videos that Learn Tricks

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The latest launch of a non-fungible token (NFT) collection called Trendy Tigers, was announced today as a unique approach combining traditional static digital images, three-dimensional renditions, and interactive augmented reality (AR) video that enables the owner to train virtual tigers to do tricks. The ability to directly engage with the machine-learning virtual videos of the tiger creations has not been seen before in an NFT asset.

Recent collections such as Axie Infinity, Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks and others have sold for millions , but Trendy Tigers is the first NFT collection that strives to bridge both passive appreciation of the NFT artwork and actively help it learn different skills. This could be a significant step toward programing NFTs in the future with artificial intelligence and owner recognition capabilities that enable "artwork" to imprint, interact, and potentially bond with buyers. The featured elements of this upcoming NFT launch, as outlined in its press release, include:

A graphically rich art experience

Upgrades to a three-dimensional experience.

Augmented Trendy Tigers that can be trained to follow commands

Geo-locating Tigers in different cities to own them

Rich personalized mobile app experience

Image via trendytigers.io

The Trendy Tigers' creators are positioning this launch as “the next level of digital richness blended in the whole experience,” which may or may not be the case, but it does present a unique alternative within a growing flood of seemingly similar NFT offerings.

NFT sales volume surged to $10.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021 , up more than eightfold from the previous quarter, as the frenzy for crypto assets reached new highs.

“Minting Trendy Tigers on the Ethereum blockchain is the ticket to enter the Jungleverse where all the animals will live with the humans forever. Here, the owners join a vibrant community of like-minded people who talk the same language, have exclusive merchandise and privileges in the real world and the Metaverse,” the press release states.

It's website states that the baseline collection has 9,999 two-dimensional images such as those rendered above, it also has examples of the AR-enabled versions. A limited pre-sale of select items from this NFT collection will occur on Nov. 16, 2021, at 9.00 am PST on the website TrendyTigers.io.