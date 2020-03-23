Trading Legend Peter Brandt Spots Ugly Bitcoin Price Pattern. Can BTC Collapse to $2K?

Bitcoin’s bulls (BTC) worst nightmare could come to fruition if this bearish pattern posted by trading guru Peter Brandt gets completed

Despite a ‘hurricane’ of monetary mayhem, Bitcoin (BTC) remains bearish, which seems concerning to commodity trading veteran Peter Brandt. According to his chart, BTC could soon nose-dive to as low as the upper-$2,000 level if it completes a bear flag.

Will you change your mind (short-term at least) if chart completes a bear flag? pic.twitter.com/tqBTiPXWZw — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) March 22, 2020

Bitcoin is in serious danger of another sell-off

The above-mentioned pattern is formed after a strong downward move. BTC plunged by 48 percent on March 12 (its third-biggest drop in history). The bear flag spotted by Brandt signals the continuation of the bearish trend, which is good news for those bears who missed out on the previous sell-off.

Earlier, Brandt opined that Bitcoin had a higher chance of tanking all the way to $0 than hitting the pie-in-the-sky $100,000 target.

At press time, BTC is trading right at $5,913 after a brutal rejection at $7,000.

Tuur Demeester is not afraid of the bears

During his Twitter conversation with Brandt, Tuur Demeester of Adamant Capital explained that BTC was ‘extremely saleable’ due to the ongoing liquidity crisis. However, once people realize that their money is getting devalued, they will flock to Bitcoin.

It'd give me pause, for sure. But I did do this exercise back in 2017, and others like it, and unless I see the fundamentals change I won't change my bullish stance on BTC. https://t.co/DfmNOQ9nd7 — Tuur Demeester (@TuurDemeester) March 23, 2020

Demeester also mentioned that the bearish technical picture wouldn’t change his bullish stance on Bitcoin if its fundamentals remain the same.