Trading Legend Peter Brandt Recommends Buying XRP at This Price Level

You will be shocked to find out where trading guru Peter Brandt recommends buying more XRP

Despite the fact that XRP is currently down a staggering 97 percent from its all-time high of nearly $3.3, trading vet Peter Brandt doesn't expect the third biggest cryptocurrency to stop crashing anytime soon.

In his recent tweet, the famous chartist shared his tongue-in-cheek recommendation to buy more XRP when its price hits $0.00826.

Thanh, I highly recommend that you buy more XRP at .00826 — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) March 17, 2020

Must Read XRP Price to Fall “While Space Below”: Trading Legend Peter Brandt - READ MORE

XRP could go much lower

While the price target may seem completely arbitrary, this is not the first time that Brandt made a bearish XRP call. This essentially explains why he's constantly at loggerheads with the Ripple community.

On Feb. 20, when XRP was still comfortably sitting at $0.28, Brandt accurately predicted that it could slump to $0.20. XRP ended up falling to this level on March 8, four days before the crypto carnage that resulted in another 50 percent drop that sent the price to as low as $0.10.

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC)? Gold (XAU)? Nothing Is Safe During Pandemic, According to Peter Brandt - READ MORE

Not a Bitcoin bull

Brandt, who predicted that the BTC price could skyrocket to $100,000 in 2021, switched sides after the coin's biggest drawdown since 2013. As reported by U.Today, the trader thinks that it's now more realistic that the top cryptocurrency tanks all the way down to zero.

He also called the forthcoming halving 'grossly overrated' and claimed that BTC was yet to end its two-year bear trend.