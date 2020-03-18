Back
Trading Legend Peter Brandt Recommends Buying XRP at This Price Level

Wed, 03/18/2020 - 05:57
  • Alex Dovbnya

    You will be shocked to find out where trading guru Peter Brandt recommends buying more XRP

Cover image via www.facebook.com
Despite the fact that XRP is currently down a staggering 97 percent from its all-time high of nearly $3.3, trading vet Peter Brandt doesn't expect the third biggest cryptocurrency to stop crashing anytime soon. 

In his recent tweet, the famous chartist shared his tongue-in-cheek recommendation to buy more XRP when its price hits $0.00826. 

XRP Price to Fall “While Space Below”: Trading Legend Peter Brandt - READ MORE

XRP could go much lower 

While the price target may seem completely arbitrary, this is not the first time that Brandt made a bearish XRP call. This essentially explains why he's constantly at loggerheads with the Ripple community. 

On Feb. 20, when XRP was still comfortably sitting at $0.28, Brandt accurately predicted that it could slump to $0.20. XRP ended up falling to this level on March 8, four days before the crypto carnage that resulted in another 50 percent drop that sent the price to as low as $0.10. 

Bitcoin (BTC)? Gold (XAU)? Nothing Is Safe During Pandemic, According to Peter Brandt - READ MORE

Not a Bitcoin bull  

Brandt, who predicted that the BTC price could skyrocket to $100,000 in 2021, switched sides after the coin's biggest drawdown since 2013. As reported by U.Today, the trader thinks that it's now more realistic that the top cryptocurrency tanks all the way down to zero.

He also called the forthcoming halving 'grossly overrated' and claimed that BTC was yet to end its two-year bear trend.   

 
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Heading to Test $140, Analyst Says

Wed, 03/18/2020 - 14:35
  • Yuri Molchan

    The second biggest currency is expected to test levels above the current $120 price mark and head for $140

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
After dropping to $99.08 on March 13, Ethereum (ETH) has managed to recover a little and at the time of writing is trading at the $120 level.

Traders are offering multiple scenarios on the coin’s further movement. Still they believe that the first thing Ethereum will do is test higher price levels.

‘Test of $135-140 likely to occur’

Analyst ‘Crypto Michael’ has shared his take on the ETH price scenario. Michael van de Poppe states that ETH is holding in the green area and expects it to rise high enough to test the $140 zone.

The analyst also says that should ETH lose turn red, he would expect it to go down towards $103-$80.

Heading down to $79

Trader ‘TamasAron’ from TradingView has shared an ETH/USDT chart on his page, on which he shows the way he expects ETH to move from its current position.

As per TamasAron, the second biggest currency is going to rise to $128 first but then it is likely to decline to the $79 zone. Both movements are going to be made within a downward trend, as per the chart.

ETH 1

Trader ‘Evgenicys’ from TradingView has put his prediction on the ETH price simply – bear flag.

ETH 2

Bitcoin (BTC) Price May Hit $50,000 Relatively Quickly: Three Arrows Capital CEO - READ MORE

ETH may recover fast

As reported by U.Today previously, a blockchain researcher and a Placeholder partner Chris Burniske tweeted that Bitcoin and Ethereum are likely to recover from their recent large-scale losses faster than other cryptocurrencies along with a few other coins.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

