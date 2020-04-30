Trader Who Predicted $1,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Warns of Imminent Sell-Off

News
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 14:05
Alex Dovbnya
Henrik Zeberg, the trader who predicted that BTC could nose-dive to $1,000, tweets that a new liquidation phase is going to start today
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Macroeconomist and trader Henrik Zeberg has just warned his followers about the start of a new liquidation phase in all major markets, including Bitcoin (BTC).

Zeberg reiterated that the U.S. Dollar was the king during the COVID-19 crisis, which is why he expects investors to flock to it once again.   

Related
Top BitMEX Trader Who Predicted $30,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Price Feels 2017 Vibes

Cash still rules the roost

Despite all money-printing memes, greenbacks have so far proven to be the only safe haven since the start of the economic downturn. 

The dollar index (DXY) surged to its three-year high of nearly 103 on March 20 while stocks, gold, and Bitcoin were in the middle of a cataclysmic sell-off.

With 30 mln Americans losing their jobs in the span of six weeks, consumer spending tanked by 7.5 percent.       

Related
Peter Schiff Explains Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Surging to $9,500

Bitcoin and gold in the same boat

On Apr. 30, BTC has managed to skyrocket to $9,400, its highest level since February, but the euphoria around its recent rally quickly dissipated when the coin plunged back to $8,500.

After accurately calling Bitcoin’s humongous price drop back in March, Zeberg lowered his extremely bearish prediction to $1,000.

Meanwhile, he also predicts that the price of gold could tank to as low as $800 this year.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website

Trading BotsPromoted

Dax Robot
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy