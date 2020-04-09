U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Trader Who Called Bitcoin's Crash Says BTC 'Looks Fragile' at $7,200. Is $1,000 Possible?

News
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 05:57
Alex Dovbnya
This trader thinks that Bitcoin bears are on the comeback trail, with BTC potentially plunging all the way to $1,000
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network

While former Wall Street trader Tone Vays has already turned bullish on Bitcoin, there is one avid bear who predicts more blood. 

Trader and macro economist Henrik Zeberg recently tweeted that Bitcoin looked fragile at $7,200. This makes him think that another flash-crash could be on the cards.

Related
Peter Schiff Goes on Furious Rant Against Bitcoin as BTC Price Surpasses $7,400

The crash that very few saw coming 

As reported by U.Today, Zeberg made a wild prediction that BTC could drop all the way to $2,000 when the leading cryptocurrency was comfortably sitting at around $9,400 on Feb. 1. Back then, nothing boded ill. 

However, the tables turned just one month after his tweet, and the $2,000 target didn't seem too far-fetched anymore, with BTC collapsing nearly 50 percent on March 12 all the way to its 2020 bottom of $3,800.   

Related
John McAfee Calls Bitcoin (BTC) 'Worthless,' Shows Support for These Three Cryptocurrencies

The bottom might not be in    

Recently, Vays explained that the way BTC rebounded from its March 12 finally made him bullish. He has joined a cohort of other Bitcoin maximalists who believe that the O.G. cryptocurrency could eventually start acting as a safe haven during the coronavirus-driven crisis. 

Meanwhile, Zeberg is convinced that both gold and Bitcoin are in for another ruthless sell-off. In fact, he lowered his target for the latter to just $1,000.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author Regrets Not Buying Bitcoin (BTC) Back in 2009
Here's How Ripple Helps This South Korean Company Take Power Away From Banks
Former Bakkt CEO Makes Shocking Move to Escape Insider Trading Controversy