Top Trader Reveals When It's Best Time to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) After Move to $9,500

Dutch cryptocurrency trader Michael van de Poppe has just said that traders have a lot of dip-buying opportunities within a new range that formed after the BTC price dropped to its intraday low of $8,407.



The chartist advises his followers to buy the blood after the FOMO-driven rally while everyone is “sitting in panic” in anticipation of lower numbers.





Don’t buy into FOMO

Mark Dow, the trader who famously shorted BTC at its current all-time high of $20,000 in December 2017, has noted that Lambros were “in full force.”



He wasn’t wrong -- the price of Bitcoin went up 20 percent in the span of two days, which even made some skeptics feel euphoric.



Van de Poppe sarcastically congratulated all those who bought the top of that rally above $9,400. In the video, he cautions traders against following the herd:

“Never ever buy into that. There is always a retest and always a retrace going.”

Expect an altcoin rally

Van de Poppe also predicts that altcoins will have their moment to shine as soon as Bitcoin’s volatility cools down.



Bitcoin’s dominance recently surged close to its post-2017 highs, which can be explained by the fact that traders were selling alts to FOMO into Bitcoin.



As reported by U.Today, van de Poppe accurately predicted an altseason in Q1 2020.