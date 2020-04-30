Top Trader Reveals When It's Best Time to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) After Move to $9,500

News
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 19:48
Alex Dovbnya
Trader Michael van de Poppe determines a new range for buying Bitcoin (BTC)
Cover image via U.Today
Contents

Dutch cryptocurrency trader Michael van de Poppe has just said that traders have a lot of dip-buying opportunities within a new range that formed after the BTC price dropped to its intraday low of $8,407.

The chartist advises his followers to buy the blood after the FOMO-driven rally while everyone is “sitting in panic” in anticipation of lower numbers. 

Related
Interview with Crypto Michael: Which Crypto to Trade With And How Much Bitcoin Will Cost in 2020

Don’t buy into FOMO

Mark Dow, the trader who famously shorted BTC at its current all-time high of $20,000 in December 2017, has noted that Lambros were “in full force.”

He wasn’t wrong -- the price of Bitcoin went up 20 percent in the span of two days, which even made some skeptics feel euphoric.

Van de Poppe sarcastically congratulated all those who bought the top of that rally above $9,400. In the video, he cautions traders against following the herd:

“Never ever buy into that. There is always a retest and always a retrace going.”   

Related
Trader Who Predicted $1,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Warns of Imminent Sell-Off

Expect an altcoin rally  

Van de Poppe also predicts that altcoins will have their moment to shine as soon as Bitcoin’s volatility cools down.

Bitcoin’s dominance recently surged close to its post-2017 highs, which can be explained by the fact that traders were selling alts to FOMO into Bitcoin.

As reported by U.Today, van de Poppe accurately predicted an altseason in Q1 2020. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website

Trading BotsPromoted

Dax Robot
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy