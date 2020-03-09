Top Bitcoin (BTC) Channel Temporarily Suspended by YouTube

Major cryptocurrency channel IvanOnTech has received a strike from YouTube, which means Ivan is now banned from posting new videos for a week. Ivan says their recent video has been removed.
THE CRYPTO PURGE CONTINUES!!@TeamYouTube removed our video from this morning and gave us a strike AGAIN!!!— Ivan on Tech (@IvanOnTech) March 9, 2020
Nothing harmful or dangerous in that content...
RETWEET SO WE CAN SOLVE THIS AGAIN QUICKLY!!
https://t.co/fH2NrC2d3t
The reason, as per Ivan, is that YouTube has found something harmful or dangerous in his videos.
Trader Carl Eric Martin has responded to Ivan’s tweet, spreading the news further.
THIS IS INSANE! Ivan just got a STRIKE! He will be gone from YouTube the next 7 days.— The Moon (@TheMoonCarl) March 9, 2020
YouTube is harassing hard working crypto-YouTubers!
LIKE this tweet to spread the word! https://t.co/pFKhpHOVJ0