TOP 5 for 06 April 2020: Top 3 Predictions, ETH Soaring to $195, US Navy’s Ripple Chip, Dark Web’s Masks, & BTC’s COVID-19

Put your crypto to work 10 BTC

$68.96 Interest per week

$3585.7 Interest per year

4.15% Interest rate Join Now!

The start of a new week can set the tone for the rest of week. The good news is that all three major indexes went up 7% or more as the number of new coronavirus cases in the United States appears to have slowed down. The bad news is that the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care as his coronavirus symptoms have gotten worse. As for news within the cryptocurrency sphere, some of U.Today’s major headlines include price predictions for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP, ETH possibly reaching $195, the US Navy sponsoring the development of a Ripple-compatible chip, dark web vendors selling for Bitcoin (BTC), and John Bollinger talking about how Bitcoin (BTC) has been affected by the coronavirus.

TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP – Bulls Trying to Recover Lost Positions

Bitcoin (BTC) is not in danger of moving downwards, but possibly continuing to move upwards towards the $7,700-$7,800 levels. A breakdown at $7,200 would ensure this movement, and the growth could be rapid due to the liquidation of short positions. However, this might not occur if there is a breakdown around the $6,700 area, resulting in a drop between the $6,000-$6,200 levels.

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) had the largest gains since yesterday (up 9.92%). However, the short-term prospects are bearish as growth is not accompanying trading volume, and there is no liquidity to push the rates higher. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is already in the overbought area, resulting in a rollback for ETH between the $130-$140 range.

ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

XRP shot up by 6.2% in the last 24 hours. XRP is also sitting within a tapering triangle, which means ongoing pressure from the bears. With trading volume so low, buyers can expect a drop to $0.18 soon.