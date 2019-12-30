TOP 3 Price Predictions for BTC, ETH, XRP: Uncertainty in the Market Before New Year

Original U.Today article

Have the expected bullish sentiments come to an end?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After a period of trending sideways in the cryptocurrency market, there is now a period of recovery. At the same time, there is increased growth activity on the part of buyers. Amid an increased turnover rate, total market capitalization added 3%, which is currently valued at $195 billion.

Below is the relevant data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP (XRP) and how they're looking today:

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24H) Change (24H) Bitcoin BTC $133,384,031,574 $7,356.78 $23,295,235,796 -0.28% Ethereum ETH $14,609,974,980 $133.94 $10,563,051,813 2.58% XRP XRP $8,449,019,203 $0.195040 $1,295,291,110 0.05%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin's situation is developing in accordance to our expectations. After confirmation of the trend line, the price of the coin then began to grow smoothly.

Looking at the 4H chart, Bitcoin is facing a correction after attaining sharp growth to $7,500. While the critical resistance level was not fixed, pressure by the bulls still exists. In this regard, a slight correction to the $7,200 support level is the most likely scenario, followed by a price increase to $7,350. The ongoing bullish trend is confirmed by a rise in its trading volume.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $7,305.

ETH/USD

Ethereum is showing much more of a rise in price than Bitcoin. The rate for the largest altcoin has strengthened by 1.32% in the last the 24 hours.

After rising in price, Ethereum is about to form a triangle pattern. What is more, the trading volume is decreasing, confirming an upcoming correction. Respectively, ETH might approach the $130 level after which growth may continue. However, a rise in price should be accompanied by the growth of the entire cryptocurrency market.

At press time, Ethereum is trading at $132.54.

XRP/USD

XRP could repeat the growth of Ethereum. Since yesterday, the third largest and most popular crypto has constituted a decline of 0.55%.

In terms of the nearest price projection, XRP is about to end its recent short-term growth. One can notice that the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) lines are in trending downwards without any resistance from buyers. All in all, the $0.19 level can be attained during the first days of January 2020.

At press time, XRP is trading at $0.1932.