TOP 3 Price Predictions for BTC, ETH, XRP: Uncertainty in the Market Before New Year

  • Denys Serhiichuk
    📈 Price Predictions

    Have the expected bullish sentiments come to an end?

After a period of trending sideways in the cryptocurrency market, there is now a period of recovery. At the same time, there is increased growth activity on the part of buyers. Amid an increased turnover rate, total market capitalization added 3%, which is currently valued at $195 billion.

Below is the relevant data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP (XRP) and how they're looking today:

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24H)

Change (24H)

Bitcoin

BTC

$133,384,031,574

$7,356.78

$23,295,235,796

-0.28%

Ethereum

ETH

$14,609,974,980

$133.94

$10,563,051,813

2.58%

XRP

XRP

$8,449,019,203

$0.195040

$1,295,291,110

0.05%

BTC/USD 

Bitcoin's situation is developing in accordance to our expectations. After confirmation of the trend line, the price of the coin then began to grow smoothly.

Looking at the 4H chart, Bitcoin is facing a correction after attaining sharp growth to $7,500. While the critical resistance level was not fixed, pressure by the bulls still exists. In this regard, a slight correction to the $7,200 support level is the most likely scenario, followed by a price increase to $7,350. The ongoing bullish trend is confirmed by a rise in its trading volume.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $7,305.

ETH/USD

Ethereum is showing much more of a rise in price than Bitcoin. The rate for the largest altcoin has strengthened by 1.32% in the last the 24 hours.

After rising in price, Ethereum is about to form a triangle pattern. What is more, the trading volume is decreasing, confirming an upcoming correction. Respectively, ETH might approach the $130 level after which growth may continue. However, a rise in price should be accompanied by the growth of the entire cryptocurrency market.

At press time, Ethereum is trading at $132.54.

XRP/USD

XRP could repeat the growth of Ethereum. Since yesterday, the third largest and most popular crypto has constituted a decline of 0.55%.

In terms of the nearest price projection, XRP is about to end its recent short-term growth. One can notice that the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) lines are in trending downwards without any resistance from buyers. All in all, the $0.19 level can be attained during the first days of January 2020.

At press time, XRP is trading at $0.1932.

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

XRP Price Prediction: Is Resistance at $0.198 Holding XRP Back?

  • Bogdan Zarutsky
    📈 Price Predictions

    Pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by Chinese authorities. Currently, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry.

Contents

The pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by the actions of the Chinese authorities. 

According to the news, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry:

  • Assets of Century Cloud Core, a subsidiary of the mining firm Bitmain, were frozen
  • The Head of MicroBT, a company that manufactures equipment for cryptocurrency mining, was arrested
  • As part of a fight against stealing electricity, a large number of ASIC miners have been confiscated

XRP/USD Over a Four-Hour (H4) Period

Looking at the four-hour period, XRP/USD maintained neutrality. At the same time, the chart overcame a downtrend, which is good news. However, the level near the $0.198 region has kept the price from growing any further.

XRP/USD Over an Hour (H1) Period

The hour period completely repeats the four-hour period. The force of the bulls is not enough to break the aforementioned level.

It is important to note that the actions by the Chinese authorities look rather strange, given the fact that mining in China is not officially prohibited. 
Even optimistic comments by Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who managed to attract investments a record $200 million in 2019, could not help XRP.

What Can Strengthen XRP/USD in the Near Future?

Ripple is heading to Brazil to forge a new partnership there.
Brazil is a leader in innovative technologies and is ready to open up this path for the rest of Latin America.

In addition to Brazil, Ripple is focused on expansion into several other South American countries including Chile, Peru, and Argentina.

As a Side Note:

The company is currently working with Santander Brasil, Bradesco, and Banco Rendimento, which utilizes a payment system but does not yet use XRP.

About the author

Bogdan Zarutsky

Bogdan Zarutsky is a stock market specialist. The first steps in the world of finance he made back in 2006. Bogdan's professional interests include technical analysis, in particular Elliott wave analysis, fundamental analysis, intraday trading, risk management.

In addition, Bogdan is the author of analytical articles on fundamental analysis for stock and currency markets.

