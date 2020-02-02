TOP 3 Price Predictions for BTC, ETH, XRP: Is Bullish Wave Gonna Continue Fast?

Original U.Today article

What levels could the correction start at for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market is located under the bulls' dominance on the last day of the week. Most of the altcoins are growing faster in value than Bitcoin (BTC).

Below is crucial data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP:

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24H) Change (24H) Bitcoin BTC $171,415,440,938 $9,420.67 $29,635,604,284 1.00% Ethereum ETH $20,891,067,325 $190.73 $13,607,421,095 6.20% XRP XRP $11,132,815,280 $0.254840 $2,099,226,289 6.98%

BTC/USD

Our recent Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction remains relevant as the main crypto touched the liquidity zone for the second time.

Looking at the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is showing bullish price dynamics. After a long wick to the $9,150 area, the coin bounced back.

Currently, the bulls could push the main crypto to the local resistance zone at $9,573. From that point, sellers might become more active and start a more profound decline below $9,000.

At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $9,403.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has had one of the largest gains today. The chief altcoin rose by 6.20% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the ongoing growth, a bearish divergence has been formed on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Moreover, the trading volume has continued to grow so much that it could push the rate to new heights. In this case, the more likely scenario is a local correction to the area around $180 without buyers, who could accumulate their efforts for the next bull run.

At press time, Ethereum was trading at $191.06.

XRP/USD

The trading patterns of XRP resemble Ethereum (ETH) as the third most popular crypto has had the best performance out of the top 5 coins. Its price has increased by almost 7% since yesterday.

Even though XRP is already overbought, its current bull run might continue to the zone above $0.26. On the 4H chart, the Bollinger Bands indicator is moving upward, suggesting that the bulls still have the power to push the rate higher. In this regard, the nearest point where a possible correction might start is $0.2620.

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.2569.