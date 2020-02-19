TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Waiting for the Сontinuation of the Rising Market

There is a rebound on the cryptocurrency market after a decline at the end of last week. The main indicator of the market since Monday added 4.9% and its value at the moment is $295 Bln.
Here is the key parameters of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Market Cap
|
Price
|
Volume (24h)
|
Change (24h)
|
Bitcoin
|
BTC
|
$184 341 794 526
|
$10 114,30
|
$48 931 836 328
|
4,09%
|
Ethereum
|
ETH
|
$30 685 444 074
|
$279,56
|
$25 677 769 988
|
5,10%
|
XRP
|
XRP
|
$12 860 231 986
|
$0,294050
|
$3 568 397 646
|
2,77%
BTC/USD
Our yesterday price prediction is already justifying itself as Bitcoin (BTC) has already surpassed and fix above the $10,000 mark.
Bitcoin (BTC) tested resistance area that is going to play a major role for upcoming days. Closing above that area and one can easily see an attempt for $11,000 and main resistance $11,500.
Weekly support $9,600 held one more time and the main coin is in the range between $9,600 and $10,200. Once one of these two areas give up, Bitcoin (BTC) will get a new trend either to $8,500-$8,800 or $11,000-$11,500.
Bitcoin is trading at $10,126 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is showing much better price dynamics than Bitcoin (BTC). The rate of the chief altcoin has increased by more than 5% over the last 24 hours.
Ethereum (ETH) has finished thecorrection wave and moving towards $300. It is confirmed by the high trading volume and the absence of sellers that might start the more profoundly decline. In terms of the long-term scenario, the bullish trend will remain but after a drop from $300.
Ethereum is trading at $279.93 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the least gainer from our list. The rate of the third most popular crypto has risen by 2.80% over the last day.
XRP is trading similarly to Ethereum (ETH) as it has also finished its short-term correction. As the more likely scenario, the coin is about to make a retest to the zone at $0.30. Thus, the lines of the MACD indicator are moving up. All in all, the bullish trend remains relevant for the third most popular coin.
XRP is trading at $0.2945 at press time.