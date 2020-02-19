Back
TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Waiting for the Сontinuation of the Rising Market

📈 Price Predictions
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 15:58
    Denys Serhiichuk

    Is it too late to but Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP before a deep correction starts?

There is a rebound on the cryptocurrency market after a decline at the end of last week. The main indicator of the market since Monday added 4.9% and its value at the moment is $295 Bln.

Here is the key parameters of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$184 341 794 526

$10 114,30

$48 931 836 328

4,09%

Ethereum

ETH

$30 685 444 074

$279,56

$25 677 769 988

5,10%

XRP

XRP

$12 860 231 986

$0,294050

$3 568 397 646

2,77%

BTC/USD 

Our yesterday price prediction is already justifying itself as Bitcoin (BTC) has already surpassed and fix above the $10,000 mark.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) tested resistance area that is going to play a major role for upcoming days. Closing above that area and one can easily see an attempt for $11,000 and main resistance $11,500.

Weekly support $9,600 held one more time and the main coin is in the range between $9,600 and $10,200. Once one of these two areas give up, Bitcoin (BTC) will get a new trend either to $8,500-$8,800 or $11,000-$11,500.

Bitcoin is trading at $10,126 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is showing much better price dynamics than Bitcoin (BTC). The rate of the chief altcoin has increased by more than 5% over the last 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) has finished thecorrection wave and moving towards $300. It is confirmed by the high trading volume and the absence of sellers that might start the more profoundly decline. In terms of the long-term scenario, the bullish trend will remain but after a drop from $300.

Ethereum is trading at $279.93 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the least gainer from our list. The rate of the third most popular crypto has risen by 2.80% over the last day.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP is trading similarly to Ethereum (ETH) as it has also finished its short-term correction. As the more likely scenario, the coin is about to make a retest to the zone at $0.30. Thus, the lines of the MACD indicator are moving up. All in all, the bullish trend remains relevant for the third most popular coin.

XRP is trading at $0.2945 at press time.

