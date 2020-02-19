TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Waiting for the Сontinuation of the Rising Market

Original U.Today article

Is it too late to but Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP before a deep correction starts?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

There is a rebound on the cryptocurrency market after a decline at the end of last week. The main indicator of the market since Monday added 4.9% and its value at the moment is $295 Bln.

Here is the key parameters of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $184 341 794 526 $10 114,30 $48 931 836 328 4,09% Ethereum ETH $30 685 444 074 $279,56 $25 677 769 988 5,10% XRP XRP $12 860 231 986 $0,294050 $3 568 397 646 2,77%

BTC/USD

Our yesterday price prediction is already justifying itself as Bitcoin (BTC) has already surpassed and fix above the $10,000 mark.

Bitcoin (BTC) tested resistance area that is going to play a major role for upcoming days. Closing above that area and one can easily see an attempt for $11,000 and main resistance $11,500.

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Is Not Priced In, Says Lolli CEO Alex Adelman - READ MORE

Weekly support $9,600 held one more time and the main coin is in the range between $9,600 and $10,200. Once one of these two areas give up, Bitcoin (BTC) will get a new trend either to $8,500-$8,800 or $11,000-$11,500.

Bitcoin is trading at $10,126 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is showing much better price dynamics than Bitcoin (BTC). The rate of the chief altcoin has increased by more than 5% over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) has finished thecorrection wave and moving towards $300. It is confirmed by the high trading volume and the absence of sellers that might start the more profoundly decline. In terms of the long-term scenario, the bullish trend will remain but after a drop from $300.

Ethereum is trading at $279.93 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the least gainer from our list. The rate of the third most popular crypto has risen by 2.80% over the last day.

XRP is trading similarly to Ethereum (ETH) as it has also finished its short-term correction. As the more likely scenario, the coin is about to make a retest to the zone at $0.30. Thus, the lines of the MACD indicator are moving up. All in all, the bullish trend remains relevant for the third most popular coin.

XRP is trading at $0.2945 at press time.