Original U.Today article

TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Uncertainty on the Market Before New Year

0
📈 Price Predictions
  • Denys Serhiichuk
    📈 Price Predictions

    Has the expected bullish trend started?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

On the third day of the New Year, the cryptocurrency market has started with the price rise of the leading crypto. Respectively, altcoins have followed its scenario and all top 10 coins are in the green zone now.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The relevant information on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP are looking the next way. 

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$133 322 651 241

$7 350,18

$25 674 814 619

2,36%

Ethereum

ETH

$14 489 119 095

$132,78

$9 452 083 597

1,85%

XRP

XRP

$8 369 569 788

$0,193124

$1 298 091 670

0,82%

BTC/USD 

The new 2020 year has started with high volatility of the leading cryptocurrency. If yesterday its rate went below $6,900, currently, the coin is trading around $7,300.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin not only won back its fall, by adding more than $400 in value but also formed a reversal figure 'Inverted head and shoulders'. The current price of $7,300 is accompanied by a good trading volume.

Must Read
Bitcoin Price to Spike to $7,530 If Two Supports Below Hold: Crypto Trader - READ MORE

If the figure is successfully worked out, one more important milestone will be overcome - an inclined line with a maximum at the end of June, in this case, it is part of the Wedge formation and is regarded as a reversal pattern.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,317 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum shows less positive price dynamics that Bitcoin. The rate of the main altcoin has risen by 1.86% over the previous 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the current growth, Ethereum is unlikely to form a reversal soon. As a short-term idea, one should pay close attention to the resistance level at $135. If ETH breaks it and the daily candle will be closed above it, the crucial point of $150 might be reached soon. 

Ethereum is trading at $132.36 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the least growing token. Its price has increased by less than 1% over the last day.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, XRP is trying to hold the ongoing short-term growth. At the moment, the strong resistance is located near the level of $0.1950. Concerning the closest price projections, it is unlikely to fix above it as the trading volume remains still low and buyers' are not active enough. In this case, one can expect a consolidation phase in the range between $0.19 and $0.1930.

XRP is trading at $132.36 at press time.

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Litecoin Price Surges 4 % in One Hour with New Multisig Wallet Provider, BitGo

0
📰 News
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    Today crypto market goes green with 24h rise of 3-6% for some major altcoins. Mainly, it is caused by U.S. rocket attacks, but Litecoin announced important tech novelty.

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Litecoin Foundation presented an important partnership that can bootstrap product mass adoption. It will bring a wallet solution of the blockchain to a new level.

Multi-Signature Wallet

It has been announced today that BitGo, the U.S. digital asset trust, and security company will act as a wallet provider for Litecoin Foundation. A new wallet solution will support multi-signature technology.

Multi-signature wallets powered by BitGo will be utilized as the custody for LTC users' funds. Recently, BitGo inked partnerships with EOS, Tron and Bitcoin SV blockchains.

High Tech, High Prices

Shortly after the announcement, Litecoin price surged 4 % in almost an hour. Though it may be caused by Bitcoin bull run after the U.S. strike against Iranian general, it looks like new storage technology could also contribute to this gain.

Litecoin Price Performance January 3, 2020
Image by: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/litecoin

A multi-signature wallet is not the only technological upgrade in Litecoin blockchain. Also, the development update on MimbleWimble protocol has been released recently.

Must Read
Litecoin's MimbleWimble Implementation Reaches Crucial Milestone: Details - READ MORE

Do you have any Litecoins? Tell us about your experience.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

