TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Uncertainty Before Sharp Movement

Price Predictions
Sat, 04/04/2020 - 16:56
Denys Serhiichuk
Analyzing chances to see if Bitcoin (BTC) will rise above $7,000 next week?
The current situation with the cryptocurrency market can simply be described as uncertainty, as neither the bulls nor the bears have control of the situation in the prospective short-term. This is also outlined with the rates for the top 10 coins.

Below is the important data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP:

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24H)

Change (24H)

Bitcoin

BTC

$125,053,904,237

$6,832.02

$35,013,435,664

-1.30%

Ethereum

ETH

$15,821,732,557

$143.34

$12,126,279,216

-0.94%

XRP

XRP

$7,915,295,863

$0.180656

$2,003,476,391

0.27%

BTC/USD 

After Bitcoin (BTC) bounced off to $7,200, the significant decline has not occurred. Moreover, the rate of the main cryptocurrency has even gone up over the last 7 days by almost 10%.

On the 4H chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to retest the crucial resistance level at $7,000 for the second time. However, the current rise is going to be a false one because of a recent long bearish candle.

The more likely price forecast that traders might expect is a drop between the $6,400-$6,500 zone, where huge liquidity is concentrated.

At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $6,893.

ETH/USD 

Ethereum (ETH) is showing slightly better price dynamics than Bitcoin (BTC); however, the short-term bearish scenario remains relevant. The rate of the chief altcoin has declined by 0.73% since yesterday.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading sideways between the support level at $137 and the resistance level at $147. Based on the trading volume, buyers have no more strength to push the price higher. Furthermore, the Moving Average Congverence/Divergence (MACD) indicator is about to switch to the red, confirming the upcoming bearish sentiments. If this scenario comes true, a decline to the support level at $137 is about to occur shortly.

At press time, Ethereum was trading at $143.31.

XRP/USD 

Even though the rate of XRP has even gone up, its price forecast remains bearish. The rate of the coin has risen by 6.65% over the last 7 days.

XRP is located within the Triangle pattern on the 4H chart. From a technical perspective, it is a bearish figure accompanied by the increasing selling trading volume. Currently, there are no reasons for growth, even as a short-term projection. Respectively, the closest scenario is a sharp decline to the nearest support at $0.17. This might happen even by the end of this week.

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.1896.

 

