TOP-3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Sharp Dump or Start of Continued Decline?

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As expected, a sharp decline of the cryptocurrency market has occurred. The rates for the majority of prospective coins have gone down, and all of them are now in the red.

Below are the main features for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP:

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24H) Change (24H) Bitcoin BTC $114,625,532,228 $6,266.60 $34,497,792,526 -6.13% Ethereum ETH $14,204,254,634 $128.80 $11,469,005,003 -5.80% XRP XRP $7,431,913,709 $0.169268 $2,702,595,687 -3.89%

BTC/USD

Our most recent Bitcoin (BTC) price forecast came true as the growth was not accompanied by the trading volume. Instead, a sharp decline took its place to $6,000.

Looking at the 4H chart, the main crypto is currently trending sideways despite yesterday's decline. The $6,000 level serves as strong support based on the high buying volume.

In this case, the rate is unlikely to fix below this area. As a short-term projection, Bitcoin (BTC) is about to trade between the between $6,000-$6,350 range, which is mentioned on the chart.

At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $6,252.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has accompanied Bitcoin (BTC) concerning yesterday's decline. The decrease in price for the main altcoin has constituted 5.47%.

Ethereum (ETH) is also unlikely to face a continued decline. According to the Bollinger Band, the coin is about to break out shortly. However, the liquidity is low on the weekends is low and a sideways trend prevails. To sum it up, Ethereum (ETH) is going to be located between its support line at $128.39 and the resistance level at $141.

At press time, Ethereum was trading at $128.16.

XRP/USD

XRP has shown the smallest price decrease compared to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Its rate has gone down by 3.20% since yesterday.

Even though the rate of XRP has fallen the least, its trend is more bearish than Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). Looking at the 4H chart, the lines of the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator has just entered into the red, confirming the presence of bears. Furthermore, the selling trading volume remains high. All in all, XRP holders might expect the rate to move near its support zone at $0.16 shortly.

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.1680.