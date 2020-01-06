TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Searching for the Next Support Zones

Original U.Today article

How should we consider the current rise: a new bull run or a rise before another drop?

It looks like the cryptocurrency market has found the bounce-back zone. All top 10 coins are located in the green zone. Meanwhile, the total market capitalization has exceeded the $200 Bln mark.

The key data of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $137 488 420 158 $7 577,35 $20 926 498 674 1,75% Ethereum ETH $15 488 862 731 $141,89 $8 556 479 508 5,04% XRP XRP $9 124 082 364 $0,210534 $1 610 579 487 8,69%

BTC/USD

Our recent Bitcoin scenario has justified itself, as the price has fixed above the $7,500 mark.

On the 4H chart, Bitcoin has touched the local bottom at $6,900 which has served as a starting point of the current rise. The MA 50 and MA 100 are switching to the upward movement, confirming the presence of buyers.

All in all, the leading crypto has high chances of reaching $7,800 in the current month which is also supported by the increase of trading volume.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,552 at press time.

ETH/USD

The rise of the chief altcoin has surpassed the growth of Bitcoin. The rate of Ethereum increased by more than 5% over the last day.

Although ETH has shown a significant price rise, it’s about to face a rollback soon. Potentially, bulls can keep pushing the rate up to $145, however, that would be the local high as the coin is already oversold, based on the RSI indicator. As a more likely projection, one might expect a drop to the current support at $137.

Ethereum is trading at $142.81 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the top gainer today out of all other top 10 coins. The price of the third most popular crypto has rocketed by 8.69% over the last 24 hours.

The current growth should be considered as a pump rather than a trend change as there was no accumulative phase. Analyzing the short-term forecast, there might be two possible scenarios. If the daily candle closes with a huge wick, it means that a pump is confirmed and the price will roll back to $0.20. However, if bulls succeed in fixing above $0.21, the next level will be at the mark of $0.22

XRP is trading at $0.2121 at press time.