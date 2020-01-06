BTC
Original U.Today article

TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Searching for the Next Support Zones

📈 Price Predictions
  • Denys Serhiichuk
    📈 Price Predictions

    How should we consider the current rise: a new bull run or a rise before another drop?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

It looks like the cryptocurrency market has found the bounce-back zone. All top 10 coins are located in the green zone. Meanwhile, the total market capitalization has exceeded the $200 Bln mark.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The key data of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$137 488 420 158

$7 577,35

$20 926 498 674

1,75%

Ethereum

ETH

$15 488 862 731

$141,89

$8 556 479 508

5,04%

XRP

XRP

$9 124 082 364

$0,210534

$1 610 579 487

8,69%

BTC/USD 

Our recent Bitcoin scenario has justified itself, as the price has fixed above the $7,500 mark. 

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, Bitcoin has touched the local bottom at $6,900 which has served as a starting point of the current rise. The MA 50 and MA 100 are switching to the upward movement, confirming the presence of buyers. 

All in all, the leading crypto has high chances of reaching $7,800 in the current month which is also supported by the increase of trading volume.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,552 at press time.

ETH/USD

The rise of the chief altcoin has surpassed the growth of Bitcoin. The rate of Ethereum increased by more than 5% over the last day.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Although ETH has shown a significant price rise, it’s about to face a rollback soon. Potentially, bulls can keep pushing the rate up to $145, however, that would be the local high as the coin is already oversold, based on the RSI indicator. As a more likely projection, one might expect a drop to the current support at $137.

Ethereum is trading at $142.81 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the top gainer today out of all other top 10 coins. The price of the third most popular crypto has rocketed by 8.69% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The current growth should be considered as a pump rather than a trend change as there was no accumulative phase. Analyzing the short-term forecast, there might be two possible scenarios. If the daily candle closes with a huge wick, it means that a pump is confirmed and the price will roll back to $0.20. However, if bulls succeed in fixing above $0.21, the next level will be at the mark of $0.22

XRP is trading at $0.2121 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Gold Price Inches Closer to $1,600 After Reaching Its Highest Level Since 2013

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Gold and Bitcoin remain on a tear as geopolitical tensions continue to worsen

Cover image via 123rf.com

The price of gold has recently surged to its highest level in nearly seven years due to the growing demand for safe-haven assets amidst geopolitical headwinds. 

One ounce of the precious metal is currently trading at $1,573 after reaching an intraday high of $1,590. This was a typical reaction of safe-haven assets. It is worth noting that gold is up by almost eight percent since November 2019, and touching $1,600 seems like a sealed deal at this point. 

Gold Price
image by @graddhybpc

As reported by U.Today, gold and Bitcoin started to rally after Iran's Gen. Qasem Soleimani was assassinated by a US strike that was authorized by President Donald Trump himself. This instantly exacerbated US-Iran tensions that continued to intensify with Iranian officials promising "severe retaliation."   

“We found that spikes in geopolitical tensions lead to higher gold prices when they are severe enough to cause currency debasement,” said Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs.

Gold bug Peter Schiff recently took to Twitter to reassure investors that the current rally is more than "safe-haven buying." 

Meanwhile, the S&P 500, which is considered to be a risk-on asset, fails to budge after an impressive streak of gains. The widely tracked stock market index has dropped to 3,231. Schiff believes that US equities are driven by "reckless" Federal Reserve policies. 

#Gold Price

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

