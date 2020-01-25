TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Searching for Levels to Open a Short Position

Is there a hope for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP to show growth in the upcoming days?

Even though bulls tried to return the market to the bullish wave, they failed to do that. Most of the top 10 coins keep being located in the red zone. EOS and Cardano (ADA) are the only exceptions to the rule, trying to resist the bears’ pressure.

The main parameters of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $151 451 344 483 $8 330,26 $21 998 328 390 -1,06% Ethereum ETH $17 490 142 088 $159,84 $9 199 938 799 -1,02% XRP XRP $9 593 236 116 $0,219646 $1 507 518 995 -1,30%

BTC/USD

Yesterday morning, Bitcoin (BTC) continued its decline. In decreasing volumes, the price slid to the support of $8,160. However, in the area of $8,200, a desperate bullish impulse tried to deploy the pair and restore to the level of average prices. Trading volumes increased sharply, and by the evening the price consolidated above the hourly EMA55.

At night, volumes have started to fall. After the next re-test of the green trend line, the resistance in this area again made the pair decline, and in the morning the price rolled back to the area of $8,300.

All in all, today the decline might continue to support at $8,160, and at the end of this week, the pair may consolidate in a narrow corridor of $8,000 - $8,160.

Bitcoin is trading at $8,278 at press time.

ETH/USD

Our recent Ethereum (ETH) price forecast is justifying itself as the leading altcoin has broken the $160 level and moving further.

As a more likely scenario, the price might continue its fall to the $155 level where the support zone is located. From that point, traders might expect it to grow to $170 as the short-term growth has not finished yet. Also, the increasing trading volume confirms the upcoming bulls’ pressure.

Ethereum is trading at $159.95 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer out of the top 3 coins. Its rate has fallen by 1.60% over the last day.

On the 4H chart, XRP has been located within the descending channel since January 18. Currently, there are no reasons for even a short-term trend change. Respectively, the rate is about to decline to $0.21. If buyers can break this channel, one may think about a possible trend change.

XRP is trading at $0.2189 at press time.