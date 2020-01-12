BTC
Original U.Today article

TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Levels to Watch Against a Possible Market Revival

📈 Price Predictions
  • Denys Serhiichuk
    📈 Price Predictions

    Top coins are preparing for an upward movement

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekends have started positively for the cryptocurrency market. All top coins are located in the green zone except for Bitcoin SV that is facing a correction after an enormous growth yesterday.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The key features of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$147 927 515 880

$8 147,42

$24 393 429 178

1,18%

Ethereum

ETH

$15 732 475 583

$144,01

$9 265 322 921

0,96%

XRP

XRP

$9 269 606 827

$0,213752

$1 684 907 638

2,30%

BTC/USD 

Even though the rate of Bitcoin has not changed so much over the last day, it is still located in the bullish short-term period.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, BTC is stuck within a Triangle pattern with a possible breakout downward. The bearish movements are confirmed by the declining trading volume. 

The price cannot grow when volume declines. In this regard, it is more likely that the price will decrease to the crucial $8,000 level shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $8,117 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum keeps being located under MA 50, trying to attach the critical zone for buyers $150.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Analyzing the daily chart, ETH is showing efforts to reach MA 100 against the decreasing trading volume. Theoretically, it might achieve this zone as the lines of the MACD indicator are still looking upward. However, traders should expect a downward movement to $140 afterward as there are no reversal signals so far according to Moving Averages.

Ethereum is trading at $143.52 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today compared to Bitcoin, and Ethereum. The price of the third most popular coin has risen by 1.91%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, XRP is about to finish the formation of a Triangle pattern. Traders are likely to see it as the coin is not showing any signals of further growth. The trading volume index is going down, confirming the bears’ pressure. Summing up, the point at $0.2084 is the first target for sellers.

XRP is trading at $0.2130 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Still Looks Bearish in Spite of Strong Spike. Will Bulls Turn the Tables?

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Sorry bulls, this is not the right time to feel complacent as Bitcoin (BTC) is yet to break out of the six-month falling channel

Cover image via www.123rf.com
Contents

After Bitcoin's impressive rally in early January, some traders can't help but feel like another major upside move could be just around the corner. However, market analyst Jacob Canfield is convinced that BTC could witness more downside pressure.  

Storm clouds hovering above Bitcoin

In his latest tweet, where he shares his unbiased view of the current market situation, Canfield points to the fact that BTC continues to make lower highs within a bear channel while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently in the transition zone. Furthermore, BTC has formed its third hidden bearish divergence since August (the two previous ones were instantly followed by major price drops).      

Bitcoin Price
image by @JacobCanfield

The six-month falling has is one of the strongest arguments for Bitcoin bears. Trading legend Peter Brandt claimed that the top coin could eventually drop to $5,400 in July if the $6,400 bottom doesn't hold.       

Bulls need more steam 

According to Canfield, BTC needs to print this weekly candle above the $8,500 level to put the bulls back in control. This would lead to an upside break of the falling channel on the weekly chart, something that BTC has yet to achieve. 

On Jan.11, BTC witnessed a strong rejection slightly above the $8,250, which makes it yet another lower high on the weekly. If this rally fizzles out like the China pump in October, the channel could eventually break downwards like during the end of the 2018 bear market when BTC tanked to $3,000.  

Still, trader Murad Mahmudov is convinced that the 53 drop from $13,888, the 2019 peak, was simply a correction in the middle of a bullish cycle. 

 

Bitcoin Price
image by @MustStopMurad

Will BTC witness another correction? Share your take in the comments! 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

