TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Levels to Watch Against a Possible Market Revival

The weekends have started positively for the cryptocurrency market. All top coins are located in the green zone except for Bitcoin SV that is facing a correction after an enormous growth yesterday.

The key features of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $147 927 515 880 $8 147,42 $24 393 429 178 1,18% Ethereum ETH $15 732 475 583 $144,01 $9 265 322 921 0,96% XRP XRP $9 269 606 827 $0,213752 $1 684 907 638 2,30%

BTC/USD

Even though the rate of Bitcoin has not changed so much over the last day, it is still located in the bullish short-term period.

On the 4H chart, BTC is stuck within a Triangle pattern with a possible breakout downward. The bearish movements are confirmed by the declining trading volume.

The price cannot grow when volume declines. In this regard, it is more likely that the price will decrease to the crucial $8,000 level shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $8,117 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum keeps being located under MA 50, trying to attach the critical zone for buyers $150.

Analyzing the daily chart, ETH is showing efforts to reach MA 100 against the decreasing trading volume. Theoretically, it might achieve this zone as the lines of the MACD indicator are still looking upward. However, traders should expect a downward movement to $140 afterward as there are no reversal signals so far according to Moving Averages.

Ethereum is trading at $143.52 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today compared to Bitcoin, and Ethereum. The price of the third most popular coin has risen by 1.91%.

On the 4H chart, XRP is about to finish the formation of a Triangle pattern. Traders are likely to see it as the coin is not showing any signals of further growth. The trading volume index is going down, confirming the bears’ pressure. Summing up, the point at $0.2084 is the first target for sellers.

XRP is trading at $0.2130 at press time.