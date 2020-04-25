TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Is the Market Ready to Grow?

U.Today Original Article

The cryptocurrency market remains in the consolidation phase as it is obtaining more fuel for a sharp move. Nearly all of the top 10 coins are under the influence of the bulls except for Bitcoin SV (BSV), whose rate has dropped by 0.22% in the last 24 hours.

Below are the vital statistics for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP:

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24H) Change (24H) Bitcoin BTC $139,099,621,907 $7,582.63 $33,524,577,991 0.54% Ethereum ETH $21,635,789,716 $195.51 $17,923,125,805 3.67% XRP XRP $8,633,521,241 $0.195818 $1,734,373,853 0.33%

BTC/USD

After a sharp growth to $7,800, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently consolidating between the $7,500-$7,600 range. Since yesterday, the rise has made up 0.65%.

Looking at the 4H chart, the main coin is stuck within a Wedge pattern. It is a bullish sign confirming continued growth. Now, Bitcoin (BTC) is obtain more fuel. In this particular case, the nearest obstacle is the recently formed resistance level of $7,800. If buyers manage to break through it, the next target is $8,000.

At press time, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $7,566.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is growing even faster than Bitcoin (BTC). Its growth has constituted 9.78% since last week. As of more recently, the chief altcoin has added 4% to its price since yesterday.

If Bitcoin (BTC) still has the strength to move upwards, Ethereum (ETH) also has it to complete its growth. However, before the dump starts, the altcoin might need to reach $200. The lines of the Bollinger Bands support a possible move to this crucial resistance zone. Moreover, the trading volume remains relatively high level, confirming a squeeze to $200.

At press time, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $194.97.

XRP/USD

XRP could not break through its resistance level of $0.20, which kept trading below the aforementioned mark and around the $0.19 zone. The rate of the coin has remained relatively unchanged since the last week and has made up only 1.66%.

XRP has already started its correction phase as its trading volume continues to drop as well as its liquidity. This means that buyers are no longer interested in pushing XRP's rate higher.

Respectively, the first support zone of the upcoming decline is $0.1920. However, XRP has all the chances in the world to go below $0.19, which is where most of the liquidity is concentrated.

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.1958.