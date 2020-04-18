TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Is the Current Upswing a Pause Before a Decline?

U.Today Original Article

Is the current growth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP a trap for the bulls?

The start of the weekend has begun with the ongoing sideways trend. Some of the coins from the top 10 list are in the green, while the others are slightly dominated by the bears.

Below are the main statistics for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and XRP in the last 24 hours:

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24H) Change (24H) Bitcoin BTC $131,172,049,064 $7,155.43 $29,965,315,671 0.15% Ethereum ETH $19,314,486,753 $174.68 $15,542,829,987 2.56% XRP XRP $8,457,737,521 $0.191831 $1,855,551,760 1.04%

BTC/USD

After a failed attempt to fix Bitcoin (BTC) above $7,200, the largest cryptocurrency has been trading between the $6,900-$7,100 range. In terms of weekly analysis, the growth has made up 4.35%.

Looking at the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is stuck within the Wedge pattern, which means a possible decline. In this particular case, the closest support level is located between $6,900 and $6,950. Moreover, there is enough liquidity concentrated in that area.

Looking at the daily chart, a bullish scenario remains relevant. The bullish divergence has been formed on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), suggesting a continued rise.

If the trading volume remains at the same level, Bitcoin (BTC) might achieve the $7,500-mark next week.

At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $7,147.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is showing better growth than Bitcoin (BTC). Since yesterday, the rise in price has constituted 5% and weekly growth has made up 10%.

However, the ongoing growth is about to come to the end soon. The main altcoin touched the $180 mark, and the next important level is located at the $200 mark. At the moment, it is unlikely to reach the later due to the remaining high pressure from the bears. Furthermore, the RSI has already attained the oversold zone. Respectively, one can consider a rollback to the $167 level, which corresponds to the support line of the Bollinger Bands.

At press time, Ethereum was trading at $180.53.

XRP/USD

XRP has been in a sideways trend since last week, with growth making up only 1.47%.

Looking at the 4H chart, the bearish sentiment is becoming more visible as trading volume continues to decline. Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is losing power and is about to change to red. All in all, XRP has all the chances to retest the $0.19 zone.

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.1927.