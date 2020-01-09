BTC
Original U.Today article

TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Is It the End of a Short-Term Bullish Period?

0
📈 Price Predictions
  • Denys Serhiichuk
    📈 Price Predictions

    Can bulls hold ongoing short-term growth?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

January 9, after a short period of quite active growth the main cryptocurrencies have started to decline in price as part of the correction. Bitcoin SV is the only coin out of the top 10 list that is trying to remain in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The key information about Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$144 272 787 490

$7 948,78

$27 982 361 090

-5,35%

Ethereum

ETH

$15 217 686 204

$139,35

$8 593 225 683

-3,91%

XRP

XRP

$8 958 116 148

$0,206569

$1 549 204 458

-3,90%

BTC/USD 

Yesterday, buyers were unable to break above the monthly maximum. The overbought market contributed to the rollback of the price of Bitcoin to the support at $7,950 and even below where it is located now.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Today, the rollback may continue to the two-hour EMA55 ($7,800). If this level of average prices supports the pair, then the price will be able to consolidate for a short time in a narrow range.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,877 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday the price of Ethereum could not stay in the zone of the January maximum and fell below the support of $144. The two-hour moving average suspended the decline in the rate of ETH and this morning the pair is consolidating above the average price level.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

During the day, the rollback may continue to the level of $135. This area might be able to hold the pair sideways for some time.

Ethereum is trading at $138.12 at press time.

XRP/USD

Yesterday, the XRP price tried to stay in the lateral range in the area of the $0.215 mark. 

In the morning, buyers even tried to restore the price to the resistance of $0.220, but the bears pushed the quotes to the zone of four-hour EMA55.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Now the pair has managed to consolidate a little in a narrow range, but the decline may continue to the support area of $0.20 based on the decreasing trading volume.

XRP is trading at $0.2038 at press time.

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Craig Wright Has ‘Satoshi Nakamoto Scholarship’ Named After Him by Bitcoin Association

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Bitcoin Association grants the first ‘Satoshi Nakamoto Scholarship’ named after Craig Wright to a student from Cambridge University

Cover image via www.youtube.com

Dr Craig Steven Wright keeps insisting that he is the real Bitcoin inventor, Satoshi Nakamoto, and this story is taking another curious turn which some may consider almost ridiculous. Bitcoin Association has set up a ‘Satoshi Nakamoto Scholarship’ named in honour of Craig Wright (CSW).

Another PR trick by Craig Wright? 

Here’s what the press release says:

“Named after Bitcoin's creator Satoshi Nakamoto (aka Dr. Craig S. Wright), the scholarship supports study and technological development of real world blockchain applications made possible by Bitcoin's original design, now represented by Bitcoin SV (BSV).”

The first scholarship has been recently given to Robin Kohze – a PhD student who is writing a thesis on genomics at Cambridge University. This person took the second place during the second Bitcoin SV Hackathon in the fall last year.

Kohze is also a founder of the Cambridge University Metanet Society. The title is also to do with Craig Wright – that is the name from his visionary “Metanet” – an Internet that is powered by the Bitcoin network. Apparently, here BSV (Bitcoin Satoshi Vision) is meant, since this is the only Bitcoin that Craig Wright and the other BSV creators publicly acknowledge as the real one.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

