TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Is Bullish Sentiment Over?

📈 Price Predictions
Sat, 02/15/2020 - 17:43
    Denys Serhiichuk

    Are Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP gathering efforts for one more bull run?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

On Saturday, the market has become more bearish as some of the top 10 coins are in the red zone. Mainly, half of them are under sellers' pressure. 

Top 10 coins by Coinstats

Below is the main information on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP.

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$186 276 307 611

$10 224,49

$40 352 079 616

-0,37%

Ethereum

ETH

$30 907 842 650

$281,72

$23 160 436 402

4,34%

XRP

XRP

$14 639 503 587

$0,334934

$4 123 136 939

1,42%

BTC/USD 

Yesterday, the price rolled back to the support area of ​​$10,100 as mentioned in our recent price prediction. A recovery took place at medium volumes, and before the end of the day the pair approached the upper border of the ascending green channel. At night, the volumes fell, and the price slipped into the area of ​​the watch EMA55.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

If the moving average EMA55 stops sellers, the pair is likely to break through the upper trend line of the rising channel and test the $10,600 resistance. A continuation of the rollback to the psychological level of $10,000 will violate the predicted timing of the annual high in the $10,600 region.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $10,240.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is trading in a completely different way from Bitcoin (BTC). The price of the major altcoin rose by 4.67% over the last day.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On an hourly chart, Ethereum (ETH) has finished the correction period and is about to continue its bull run started in the beginning of the year. The coin keeps trading within the ascending channel towards the local peak at $300. Moreover, the trading volume index confirms the ongoing bullish trend.

At press time, Ethereum is trading at $282.65.

XRP/USD

XRP is also striving to maintain the bullish trend, rising above 1.91% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Although XRP is still dominated by bulls, the correction is about to start soon. First of all, it is confirmed by the declining trading volume. Moreover, there is a bearish divergence on the RSI indicator. In this case, the nearest support level is the $0.32 mark.

At press time XRP is trading at $0.3352.

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

