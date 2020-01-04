TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Has the Growth Potential Been Confirmed?

There is a slight increase in volatility on the cryptocurrency market against the background of a very limited incoming news flow. Since Thursday, the indicator of total market capitalization has added 3.1%, and at the moment its value is $196 Bln.
The key parameters of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Market Cap
|
Price
|
Volume (24h)
|
Change (24h)
|
Bitcoin
|
BTC
|
$133 617 192 040
|
$7 365,62
|
18 140 662 BTC
|
0,07%
|
Ethereum
|
ETH
|
$14 625 498 734
|
$134,01
|
$9 691 773 198
|
0,94%
|
XRP
|
XRP
|
$8 363 168 427
|
$0,192976
|
$1 141 691 081
|
-0,17%
BTC/USD
The dynamics of BTC over the past two days are characterized by increased volatility.
After the quotes of the first coin consolidated for some time near the blue line, a sharp squeeze downward occurred on the increased volume, and after only a few hours, the take-up was twice as large in amplitude.
On the hourly chart, Bitcoin keeps consolidating near the area of $7,300. The bullish divergence on the RSI indicator is still relevant and as a short-term idea, one should consider a scenario with the growth to $7,400.
Bitcoin is trading at $7,318 at press time.
ETH/USD
While Bitcoin has stopped its growth for a while, Ethereum is not losing time. Its rate has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.
ETH quotes remain sideways at $124- $136 and are currently moving to the upper boundary of the specified range. Some increase in volatility is noted. As previously mentioned, for the opportunity to trade from purchases, from a technical point of view, the bulls need to confidently gain a foothold above the $136 mark.
Ethereum is trading at $133.38 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is trading without visible changes. The price has remained in the lateral range between $0.18- $0.2 for more than two weeks.
According to the chart, buyers could not reach the $0.1950 level. Moreover, XRP has not yet faced such sharp growth as other coins yesterday. Thus, the lines of the MACD indicator are going down to the nearest support at $0.19.
XRP is trading at $0.1917 at press time.