TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Has the Growth Potential Been Confirmed?

Original U.Today article

Do bulls have enough strength to hold yesterday’s growth?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

There is a slight increase in volatility on the cryptocurrency market against the background of a very limited incoming news flow. Since Thursday, the indicator of total market capitalization has added 3.1%, and at the moment its value is $196 Bln.

The key parameters of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $133 617 192 040 $7 365,62 18 140 662 BTC 0,07% Ethereum ETH $14 625 498 734 $134,01 $9 691 773 198 0,94% XRP XRP $8 363 168 427 $0,192976 $1 141 691 081 -0,17%

BTC/USD

The dynamics of BTC over the past two days are characterized by increased volatility.

After the quotes of the first coin consolidated for some time near the blue line, a sharp squeeze downward occurred on the increased volume, and after only a few hours, the take-up was twice as large in amplitude.

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin keeps consolidating near the area of $7,300. The bullish divergence on the RSI indicator is still relevant and as a short-term idea, one should consider a scenario with the growth to $7,400.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,318 at press time.

ETH/USD

While Bitcoin has stopped its growth for a while, Ethereum is not losing time. Its rate has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

ETH quotes remain sideways at $124- $136 and are currently moving to the upper boundary of the specified range. Some increase in volatility is noted. As previously mentioned, for the opportunity to trade from purchases, from a technical point of view, the bulls need to confidently gain a foothold above the $136 mark.

Ethereum is trading at $133.38 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is trading without visible changes. The price has remained in the lateral range between $0.18- $0.2 for more than two weeks.

According to the chart, buyers could not reach the $0.1950 level. Moreover, XRP has not yet faced such sharp growth as other coins yesterday. Thus, the lines of the MACD indicator are going down to the nearest support at $0.19.

XRP is trading at $0.1917 at press time.